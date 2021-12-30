Allegedly pilfering car parts landed a local man in the county jail last week with charges including burglary and vandalism.
According to the report from the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Brian Greenlaw was sent to HD Performance on Highway 11 South on Dec. 24 due to the report of a burglary in progress. The business owner was watching the suspect through the surveillance cameras at the time.
Greenlaw reported the caller stated that the male subject was attempting to break into the vehicles and the building and was last seen attempting to gain entry into a black Dodge truck.
Upon their arrival, MCSD deputies were unable to see anyone in the open and reportedly began to look inside of the vehicles through the windows.
Greenlaw reported that he found a backpack between two of the vehicles parked near Highway 11, a duffle bag and a set of wrenches on the ground.
“We made it all the way around the lot and were starting down the side of the building when I heard a noise behind me,” Greenlaw reported. “A white Ford F-250 that had previously been checked, now had the driver’s door standing open with a male subject standing in the doorway. When the vehicle had been previously checked, due to the extremely dark window tint, we were unable to see inside.”
The suspect — identified as Tyler Braedon Caruso, 18, of Athens — was taken into custody and he allegedly stated that he was in the vehicle trying to sleep.
The back window of the truck appeared to have been forced open and the latch was also broken.
According to the report, while deputies were transferring Caruso to the patrol vehicle, a metal tool allegedly fell from the suspect’s pocket and it was identified as a wrench.
Upon checking Caruso’s person, the officers reported they found a small amount of a substance appearing to be methamphetamine in the suspect’s front pocket along with a metal straw, a flashlight and several burglary tools.
“It was found that when the vehicle was checked the first time, Caruso was in the cab of the truck actively attempting to steal the stereo,” the report said. “He waited until officers had walked away and then exited the vehicle.”
Upon checking the suspect’s backpack, the deputies allegedly found four car stereos, two power inverters, a flashlight, a large knife, small hand tools, radar detector, instrument cluster, stereo remotes, Oakley sunglasses and numerous wiring harnesses.
The duffle bag supposedly contained more wiring, four tachometers, an electronic brake control module and numerous small items.
“Through the investigation it was found that all contents of the backpack and duffle bag were stolen from vehicles parked at the business,” Greenlaw stated in the report. “During the investigation it was found that Caruso gained entry into six vehicles. Three of the vehicles he entered by force, causing damage. All six vehicles were damaged on the inside and it was found that all six vehicles had damage greater than $1,000.”
Caruso was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of burglary tools, unlawful drug paraphernalia, six counts of burglary and six counts of vandalism.
