Business Briefs Mar 5, 2023

Weichert-affiliated offices in the Athens area recently added the following individuals to their team:• Laverne Herr joined Weichert, Realtors - SEM Associates, located at 500 Congress Parkway S. in Athens.• Ronnie Nader joined Weichert, Realtors - SEM Associates, located at 415 N. Tennessee Avenue in Etowah.•EXIT Milestone Realty recently announced that Michelle Gourley has joined its team of real estate sales professionals.EXIT Milestone Realty, located at 605 Congress Parkway N. in Athens, is a member of EXIT Southeast's expanding network of independently-owned and operated brokerages across the region.•Weichert, Realtors - SEM Associates recently announced that Art Howard has joined their Athens office.Weichert, Realtors - SEM Associates, located at 500 Congress Parkway S., is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.
