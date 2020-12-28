An area man was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 20 for several charges, including allegedly trying to burn down a gas station.
According to the report from the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Travis Duke was called to the Citgo Gas Station in Riceville due to a fire at the station.
Duke reported the fire department had already put out the blaze upon his arrival to the scene.
While he searched the area for the missing suspect, who had fled the scene, Duke reportedly heard screams coming from behind the Rexal Inn, which is directly beside the gas station.
Duke encountered the suspect — identified as Jeff Lynn Stratton, 59, of Knoxville — down an embankment where he issued verbal commands to detain Stratton.
Upon watching the surveillance video, Duke noted that it allegedly showed Stratton grab the nozzle from pump #2 and dispense it into the parking lot of the gas station towards the gas pumps.
Stratton then apparently lit the gas and continued to pour more gas onto the fire whenever it would start to burn out.
Duke also reported that Stratton threw trash into the fire before allegedly throwing a metal trash can that was near the building in an apparent attempt to burst through the front window of the store.
Duke noted in the report the trash can successfully cracked the glass to the front door of the store however, the suspect was unable to gain entry into the building.
Stratton was then arrested on charges of arson, attempted burglary, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment and transported to the McMinn County Justice Center for booking.
