J.L. Cook School received a historical marker Thursday to honor the memory and students that once attended the school.
Athens Area Council for the Arts Executive Director Lauren Brown hosted the event held at Cook Park in Athens.
“I’m proud of Athens, in particular the Parks & Recreation Department, the J.L. Cook Heritage Foundation, Main Street Athens and the Arts Center for collaborating on this project, an important piece of Athens heritage,” Brown said.
Ann Boyd, who attended Cook School from 1963-1965, talked about the creation of J.L. Cook School.
“In September 1925 the Athens Academy was destroyed by fire,” Boyd expressed. “The school continued to be held in the Presbyterian Church until 1926. A few days after the main mission building burned the United Presbyterian Church mission board notified the City of Athens that they would no longer fund a school in Athens.”
That wouldn’t stop Cook School’s creation, however, as the Athens City School Board at the time joined with the McMinn County School Board to discuss plans to build a school that would offer two years of high school.
“This would include six classrooms and an auditorium that would cost no more than $20,000,” Boyd noted. “In less than a year the building was completed, the school opened in December 1926 and was initially named Athens Colored High School ... In 1931 the school received a B rating from the state and was renamed J.L. Cook School in honor of Rev. Jacob Cook.”
The school grew to 11 teachers and 300 students by 1935 and, in 1936, the school added two dormitories for students who lived places such as Sweetwater and Loudon that were not served by the two bus routes.
“Under the leadership of Professor W.E. Nash the school advanced from nine grades to a full four-year, accredited high school,” she stated. “By 1933 enrollment increased from 150 to 375. He made education possible for children throughout southeast Tennessee.”
Boyd also discussed how important the historic marker is for the community.
“This board is a dream that I have envisioned for many years,” she said. “When I became involved with the committees to preserve the history of Cook School, one of my passions was to collect pictures from whomever and wherever I could. The pictures captured the rich history of J.L. Cook School ... This board is only the beginning of the rich legacy of J.L. Cook School. Our goal is to continue the history with additional boards on the walking trail throughout the park. There will be more information forthcoming on how we can all contribute.”
Main Street Athens Executive Director Lisa Dotson recalled her experiences with the school and its meaning in the area.
“I never attended Cook High School, but my family did and I played on that playground and I swam in that pool that is across the street, so I have a heart for this area, this community and this space,” she said. “As the Main Street director, it just warms my heart to be able to connect with Ann Boyd, the J.L. Cook Foundation, as well as the City of Athens and we could not have done this without the Arts Center and our regional partnership that we have throughout the region in Chattanooga, Tennessee.”
Dotson explained how the process for the marker started in 2017 when they applied to join the Thrive Partnership of Chattanooga.
“Thrive became the wind beneath our wings. It boosted us into what we needed to connect with our community,” she expressed. “When we worked on the project of what we were going to do downtown, our first project was Pocket Park. We revitalized a vacant space that was filled with trees and it is now an outdoor space. During our inspiration scans we met with J.L. Cook Foundation and their heartbeat has been to place the history here.”
Thrive Regional Partnership President and CEO Bridgette Massengill was the final key speaker for the unveiling.
“It is truly an honor to be here with you all today ... This community is filled with an army of doers and filled with an army of visionary people who get it and love what your home community means and what it could be,” Massengill said. “The region is only as strong as the people and the communities within them. When Athens reached out, it was so exciting to see because you guys have such a stellar team of rock stars who care and listen and that is what this is about.”
She noted only six communities in Tennessee were available for the funding and only five received it.
“It is important to know that when they went through their inspiration scan, they listened to all of you. They wanted to know what you all had to say about the cultural assets of your community,” she expressed. “It is just an honor to be here, it is an honor be here to celebrate you all, and to really see what comes next.”
