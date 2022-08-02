Matt Cordell will kick off his August Elvis music month with a live performance of “Memories of Elvis” at the Gem Theater in Etowah on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:20 p.m.
This show will feature Cordell and his guest singing dozens of number one hits recorded by Elvis Presley. Cordell’s parents, Ken and Priscilla Cordell, will assist him at the Gem Theater, with his mother singing back up and his dad running the spotlight.
Cordell’s daughter, Madison Cordell Wilk, will perform and her husband, Scott Wilk, will be in charge of lights and sound. Cordell’s wife, Tasha, often sings duet with him or solo. She is often joined on stage by Matt and Madison.
To hear some Elvis songs, visit Matt Cordell Live in Concert on Facebook and leave him a post of your favorite. He will try to sing them on Aug. 6.
Cordell often brings new and rising stars for their first debut on the Gem Theater stage. On Aug. 6, his special guest will be Jermaine Purifory, who lives in Cleveland, where he graduated from Lee University. While there, he was a longtime member of Voices of Lee. Purifory was a contestant of season nine of “American Idol.” He had the opportunity to be lead singer of Hall of Fame soul group, The
Impressions, for their farewell tour.
The tour took them to the United Kingdom throughout London and Blackpool, England, Japan and the United States.
Purifory has toured with Christian artist, Michael W. Smith, and duo, Keith and Kristyn Getty, all over the county and Ireland performing in venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and the Grand Ole Opry. He has shared the stage with country and Christian artist such as Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Ellie Holcomb, Matt Redman, Alison Krauss and others.
Reserve seat tickets may be purchased in person at the Etowah Community Center, located at 155 Robinson Street in Etowah. General seat tickets may be purchased at Antiques Parlour, located at 208 Grove Avenue in Cleveland, Pigeon Roost Goods, located at 6 South White Street in Athens, and Southern Heritage Antiques, located at 802 Tennessee Avenue in Etowah.
Tickets that were purchased online may be picked up on show day. The theater box office will open at 2 p.m. when pre-purchased tickets may be picked up and remaining general tickets may be purchased until show time. The cost of tickets is $20 for reserve and $15 for general.
When Merchants & Friends of Etowah Event Coordinator Maxine Jones and the new merchants group brought Cordell back for his third show in 2005, the show was a complete sell out. The event has never failed to have a full house since, and most always has an overflow into the balcony.
Cordell’s repertoire of music has expanded to include tributes to Bobby Darin, The Eagles, Alabama, and Jason Aldean, as well as numerous other artists.
Cordell will return Saturday, Nov. 5, to perform a variety of music.
Tickets for this show will go on sale the first week of September.
Due to technical difficulties, you will need to call Maxine Jones at 423-618-0375 to purchase either ticket online. Visit the outlets listed above to purchase general seats.
Cordell’s performance of “Memories of Elvis” is presented by Merchants & Friends of Etowah and Etowah Parks & Recreation. Etowah Parks & Recreation Director Bryan Dalton and Jennifer Chamlee, who handles the reserve seat tickets at the Etowah Community Center, are assisting Jones and will be helping to plan the fall show, as well.
No food or drinks can be carried in. The Boy Scouts will be handling concessions.
For questions, call 423-618-0375 or 423-263-6575.
