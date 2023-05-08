The Tennessee Department of Health has announced the first round of grant awards from its $230 million Healthcare Resiliency Program to expand Tennessee’s capacity in delivering quality healthcare services.
TDH will make $121 million in funding available in the HRP’s first grants awarded to 54 eligible applicants in two broad project areas. Included in those awards are locations in both McMinn and Meigs counties.
Among the recipients of the grant are: Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens, which received $6.1 million from the Capital Investment Grant Program and $300,000 for TelelCU Advancement through the Practice Transformation and Extension Grant Program (PTEGP); Senior Care Associates LLC, which serves McMinn County, for $3.3 million through the PTEGP; and American Health Companies, LLC, which serves Meigs County, for $2 million through the PTEGP.
“This is a generational investment to make quality healthcare available to Tennesseans for years to come,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “As we focus these grants on projects that improve access to healthcare services for our low-income, minority and rural populations, we also ensure Tennessee continues to lead in healthcare for all.”
TDH launched the HRP in November 2022 as a competitive grant program to modernize and transform healthcare in Tennessee. HRP sought project proposals for the capital investment grants from among Tennessee’s acute care hospitals and long-term care facilities seeking to increase capacity for adult and pediatric, intensive care units and floor beds.
HRP made the Practice Transformation and Extension grants available for eligible projects that improve and upgrade medical practices, technology and services at acute care hospitals and long-term care facilities, and to include health care programs at academic institutions and primary care providers, along with entities addressing health-related issues such as housing and food insecurity.
“We thank Gov. Lee and Tennessee’s General Assembly for recognizing the important work of our healthcare leaders, who have performed heroically over the last several years,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, M.D., F.A.C.P. “Our state and local leaders are helping Tennessee be the model in the southeast U.S. for meeting the needs of citizens where they live, work, play and worship. This is exactly how we improve the culture of health in Tennessee.”
TDH continues to evaluate HRP grant applicants and projects and expects a second announcement of grant awards in the coming weeks.
TDH’s HRP grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan, which passed Congress in March 2022.
