The members of the Athens City Council are planning to host a Council Night Out next week to provide a way for the members to communicate with the public.
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, the council night out is a way for the city council to interact with the public and for the public to have a better understanding of “how approachable” their elected officials are.
“This was an idea that was brought up a meeting or two ago about getting out into the public and into the neighborhoods,” Sumner noted. “We have, of course, wonderful parks placed around most of the neighborhoods and our community so we want to make sure that the commission and the citizens have a way to interact in a very positive manner and so our citizens can be comfortable sharing their hopes, dreams and thoughts with the commission members.”
He also believes this is a great way to show the public how the council works together on the citizens’ behalf.
“This first one is going to start in Heritage Park,” Sumner said. “It is a good park in the City of Athens where we have recently seen some betterment as far as the pavilion and the basketball courts ... There will be ice cream provided by Mayfield’s and we want this to be a fun and friendly environment.”
The current plan for future council nights out is to rotate to different locations.
“We are going to look at how this one flows and we will be learning and growing from this first one,” Sumner stated. “We plan to host one all around the community and hopefully bring the community together and share in their environment, which will be a win in our book.”
Sumner hopes those who wish to attend can expect a fun time during the council night out.
“Bring your family to Heritage Park,” Sumner expressed. “At this first one there will be free ice cream. There is, of course, the playground so come and play and let us just have a fun and friendly conversation with our city council members during that day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.