Public Meetings Jun 21, 2022

MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 21, at 5 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.

E-911 Board of Directors meeting will be held on Thursday, June 23, at the EOC Center at 5 p.m.

ATHENS
City Council will meet on Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.

NIOTA
Planning Commission regular meeting will be held on Thursday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m. (This is a change of time) at the community/memorial building.
