CLEVELAND — Cleveland State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga have announced an articulation agreement for the Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) Leadership degree.
The agreement with UTC will provide Cleveland State graduates with an opportunity to go on to complete their bachelor’s degree through a state university as an affordable option. The articulation agreement for the Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) Leadership degree will benefit students who receive the Associate of Applied Science Degree at Cleveland State. The A.A.S. degree is typically completed by students who want a heavy focus on their major field of study rather than the general education courses required in A.S. degrees. At Cleveland State, the Business Advance program is an example. The Business Advance program is designed for working adults and allows them to complete their A.A.S. in Business in 18 months attending virtual classes one night each week.
Once students complete this online, accelerated program at Cleveland State, they can go on to take an additional 18-24 months at a selected four-year college or university. Now, they will have a state university among their options to complete their bachelor degree.
“This degree not only hugely benefits our Advance Business, AAS students, but it also benefits all Cleveland State students,” stated Donna Brogdon, CSCC Business Department Chair. “Our goal has always been to think of what is best for our students and to encourage them to further their education once they graduate from Cleveland State. We are so excited to have this opportunity for all of our Cleveland State students.”
“The online program gives employed students an option they can fit into their daily lives,” said UTC Chancellor Steve Angle.
“It is an affordable option which, in terms of time, they can take if they continue working,” he said. “The partnerships, the focus on serving the community that we have had here, it has had a real impact. We appreciate the opportunity to provide options for students.”
This articulation agreement allows CSCC A.A.S. graduates to transfer seamlessly into UTC’s B.A.S. program without losing any credits. Students wishing to transfer credits to UTC must meet the admissions requirements for the university.
“It is a testament to the high quality of instruction that our business faculty provide and the excellent relationship and mutual respect they have with the UTC Business faculty,” stated Dr. Barsha Pickell, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Cleveland State. “Though we have many articulation agreements for students who graduate with our Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees to go on to pursue their Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degrees, this agreement is significant in that it opens new doors for our Associate of Applied Science graduates.”
For more information on CSCC’s Advance Business program, visit mycs.cc/advance or email advance_business@clevelandstatecc.edu. For more information on Cleveland State Community College, visit cleveland statecc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.