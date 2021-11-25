The Athens Recycle Center will be closed to the public on Saturday, Nov. 27. The Recycle Center will re-open for regular operating hours on Monday, Nov. 29.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced the soccer and softball/baseball fields at Athens Regional Park were closed for annual maintenance and grass reseeding beginning Nov. 15, and will reopen in February of 2022. During this time, the fields will be closed for games, practices and any type of play.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street maintenance project that will impact traffic:
Numerous city streets will be repaved during the coming weeks as part of the city’s paving project. This work began on Monday, Nov. 8. Work will involve the milling of existing pavement on the streets. After milling of the old pavement is complete, the roads will be repaved with new asphalt, and restriped with new paint markings.
The Public Works Department recommends motorists use alternate routes where possible. Extreme caution should be used while driving in affected areas; these include Elizabeth Street, Cedar Springs Road, Slack Road, Central Avenue, E. Madison Avenue, Dupitt Street, and Westside Street.
Emergency vehicles will be permitted in the area; however, some minor delays may be unavoidable.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and be prepared for detour and traffic control signage, construction equipment, and work crews on impacted streets. Work crews will be on site to flag traffic thru the work zones.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The annual Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Athens.
Application forms and guidelines are available at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 13 N. Jackson Street; by calling 745-0334; or by emailing julie@athenschamber.org
No entries will be accepted after Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The parade theme this year will be “Friendly City Christmas.”
All organizations, churches, businesses and industries are urged to begin building floats now and making plans to participate.
Trained, non-biased counselors will be available at the McMinn Senior Activity Center to assist individuals who want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the open enrollment period.
This year, Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for a Jan. 1, 2022 effective date.
Anyone who is 65 and over can make changes to their Medicare Part D (supplemental drug plan coverage) during this time. For those who are just becoming eligible for Medicare, the open enrollment period at the end of the year is not applicable. This time frame specifically allows people who are already in Medicare the option to change their coverage for the following year if they want to.
Appointments are available on Dec. 1 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a lunch break between 1 and 2 p.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, but there will be a wait list.
There is no cost or activity center membership necessary to access this service. Call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830 to make an appointment. Interested parties should bring their Medicare card with them as well as their prescriptions in their original bottles when they come for an appointment.
