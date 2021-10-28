Changes in how the State of Tennessee funds the school system will have input from a local person.
State Rep. Mark Cochran has been assigned a position on the Tennessee Department of Education’s School System Personnel Subcommittee.
There are seven subcommittees that are being formed, all focusing on different areas of education for a full review of the state’s funding formula for public education.
The subcommittee Cochran became a member of will focus on school administration.
“We will be speaking to superintendents and people who work in central offices across the state to see where they think the funding formula works and where it doesn’t and how it can be improved,” he said. “We will just be gathering more information from their perspective.”
Cochran holds high expectations for the subcommittee that he will be participating in.
“I think it is always good when you can actually talk to people on the ground who are affected by policies,” he noted. “Anytime before I introduce legislation or before I even vote on a bill I try to contact someone who holds knowledge in the subject. For example, if it is a profession or if it affects a profession, I try to contact someone who is in that profession and gather information from them first on how it would affect them and hopefully that is what all of these committees will be doing — examine how the current formula affects these different groups of teachers, students and administrators.”
He hopes that everyone will gain a better understanding of the current funding formula while they work with their respective committees.
“The funding formula is extremely complicated and I think there are only a handful of legislators that I would venture to say that could effectively explain it,” Cochran expressed. “One thing that I think will come out of it is that we will have a deeper understanding of it and, in that understanding, find some deficiencies or other ways that it can be improved.”
Cochran expressed the honor he feels being able to participate in the subcommittee.
“Education is such a huge portion of the state’s budget and a huge portion of the local budget, so to see what we are doing right and to see what we are doing wrong is very important,” he noted. “I serve on the House of Education Committee, so those are issues that I am typically very close to, so to be included in this effort means a lot.”
Cochran’s goal for the committee is for the funding formula to end up better than it currently is.
“I don’t exactly know what that means or what that will look like, but hopefully when we look at it with new eyes and with fresh eyes maybe we will see something that needs to be improved upon,” he expressed. “My ultimate goal is for us to see something that ultimately needs to be improved. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve on the committee and to learning more about the formula. I hope we can find a solution that works best for the taxpayers and for the students of Tennessee.”
