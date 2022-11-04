The City of Etowah is gearing up for two Christmas events next month, including a brand new one.
The first event, which will be held on Dec. 1, will be the Durant Tullock Memorial Christmas Parade.
“This will be our annual Christmas parade and anybody who would like to be a part of that parade can sign up online,” said Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce President Frank Clark. “It will be down Tennessee Avenue like it is every year and we will be starting the parade at 7 p.m.”
Those who are interested in participating in the parade can sign up by visiting etowahchristmasparade.eventbright.com
The link is also available on the City of Etowah Facebook page.
“Registration is really simple,” Clark said. “If it is a car, truck, trailer, float, horse club, walking group (such as a band), it is $20 and if you are full car club with unlimited entries it is $80 for your entire group.”
The deadline to participate in the parade will be Nov. 29.
“We are really excited for the parade. We have great partners this year,” Clark noted. “We have the City of Etowah, The Etowah Rotary Club, Piedmont (Lithium) is helping sponsor it and so is Waupaca (Foundry). It is really great to have our community come around us and make that possible. We are glad we get to honor Durant with the parade and may his legacy live on in our community.”
The second event will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 and is titled “A Very Merry Etowah Christmas.”
The event is scheduled to start at noon and will go until 6 p.m.
“We are super excited about this one because we are partnering with many of our returning vendors from our fall festival as well as some that have been at former festivals and are great artisans,” Clark expressed. “We are also partnering with Holly House Christmas Tree Farm and they will be selling live Christmas trees and reefs that day as well. We will also have food trucks at Cousin Jake’s Food Truck Park, so it is going to be a really great time where you can get Christmas gifts, a Christmas tree and have a family day at the historic L&N Depot.”
The new event was brought about by the desire to become a Main Street community that could draw people into the historic downtown area.
“We felt this was a great time to get people together and enjoy the holiday spirit,” Clark said. “There is something really great about the memories of going and picking out your Christmas tree, finding gifts for family and loved ones, as well as eating a meal together and that just gets us in the right spirit for Christmas.”
Santa Claus will also be on hand for photos with children.
The city is still accepting a limited number of artisan and craft vendors.
Eligible vendors have to be artisan or craft and must submit examples of what they make.
The registration deadline will be Nov. 25. Interested parties are asked to e-mail info@etowahcoc.org with the subject line of the e-mail being “A Very Merry Christmas.”
“This is an event we plan to have annually,” Clark noted. “We have the opportunity as a town to do this and have it be a family event and be oriented towards our city and our citizens and that is something that we certainly put precedence on.”
