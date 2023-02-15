Piedmont Lithium is hoping to build large structures in the North Etowah Industrial Complex, requiring city officials to consider the ramifications.
During Monday night’s monthly Etowah Planning Commission meeting, the topic of Piedmont structures arose.
According to Southeast Tennessee Development District Staff Planner Ashley Gates, Piedmont hopes to construct various large structures on the property they have purchased.
“We have been working with Piedmont Lithium because they have to follow Etowah zoning ordinance,” Gates said. “They came back to us today describing the structure that they are wanting to build and it is not something that we are readily familiar with and what our fire codes will require.”
She noted that she had been working with the fire chief and the city code enforcement officer on this project.
“They are wanting to build up to 105 feet tall,” she noted. “My understanding is that they are going to have a 100 foot tall building and then there is going to be up to 105 foot tall storage structures, open air structures, and a silo.”
Gates stated the city isn’t familiar enough with large structures to know how to proceed with a recommendation.
“We do want to work with them to allow the taller structures but we want to make sure it is safe and allow for proper fire protection,” she expressed. “That is our main concern.”
Commissioner Gene Keller questioned if the structure was limited to a silo.
“There will be a silo involved and there will be some kind of canopy to cover a large (structure) and some sort of drive through structure for train cars,” Gates stated. “I haven’t seen any rendering so I can’t really give a good description.”
The planning commission agreed to table further discussion on the topic until more information is acquired.
Despite not being able to pursue any further action from the commission the city is already hoping to generate plans to meet requirements.
During last week’s capital improvement plan meeting, Etowah City Manager Russ Blair briefly addressed the topic when discussing the current needs of the city.
“Piedmont’s silos will be over 100 feet tall and in order for the design to be approved and the planning to be approved the city has to meet adequate fire service,” Blair said. “Our current ladder truck only reaches 75 feet so we need to figure out how to make up the difference.”
The Etowah planning commission meets every second Monday of the month. More details about the development of Piedmont Lithium will follow in future editions of The Daily Post-Athenian.
