An Englewood woman was indicted Tuesday on 23 total charges, including 18 of aggravated statutory rape.
Melissa A. Blair, 38, of Englewood, was indicted by the McMinn County Grand Jury on 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and one count of solicitation of a minor.
She turned herself in at the McMinn County Justice Center after the indictment came down and McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said her attorney indicated she will attempt to make the $100,000 bond.
Guy said that the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services on Dec. 9, 2021 that indicated Blair had been having sexual encounters with male juveniles who were students at McMinn Central High School.
An investigation was immediately started and, as interviews progressed, additional information reportedly came to light, as well as additional victims.
On Dec. 15, 2021, MCSD detectives went to Blair’s residence and spoke with the suspect, which was followed by the execution of a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. A letter from McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison was also served on Blair, which banned her from school property or any school activities.
“The search warrant revealed additional evidence and our investigation grew larger as more parents and victims contacted us,” Guy said. “We were finally able to present the case to the grand jury on Feb. 15, upon which the indictments were issued.”
Guy said that several high school students were reported as victims.
“The current charges are related to nine confirmed male juvenile victims, related to incidents which occurred from Spring of 2020 through late 2021,” he noted. “Seven of the victims are still juveniles. Two were victimized as juveniles but are now adults. We suspect there may be additional juvenile victims and we encourage them or their parents to contact us. There may possibly be other victims who are now adults and we also encourage them to contact us. It appears that Ms. Blair was communicating with the juveniles on social media, arranging meetings with them and trading items for sexual encounters with them.”
Guy said that this was a particularly unique case both for himself and his detectives.
“This type of case is difficult and shocking even to seasoned detectives and I want to commend our staff for the many hours of identifying, locating and interviewing victims and their families, collecting physical and electronic evidence, as well as the many days of putting together the search warrant and subsequent case file. But most importantly we want to offer support and resources to the victims and their parents as we move forward.”
Guy also thanked those who assisted in the investigation.
“I also want to express my appreciation for the cooperation of Director of Schools Lee Parkison and District Attorney General Steve Crump and his office for their assistance in this case. We all share a common desire for the safety and welfare of our schools and students,” he said.
The case will be set for McMinn County Criminal Court.
Guy, Parkison and Crump were all present for a Tuesday news conference regarding the incident and all three spoke and took questions.
“I want to commend the law enforcement officers and the school system,” Crump noted. “There were literally hundreds of hours put into this.”
Crump said he hopes that if there are more alleged victims out there that they will let officials know.
“I want you to feel comfortable coming forward,” he said. “We encourage you to come forward and talk to us, to talk to these investigators, so that we can make the fullest amount of justice possible for the most amount of people.”
Parkison added that the schools will take measures to help the students as officials can.
“McMinn County Schools is open to helping these students and families with counseling,” he said.
He also noted that the letter that was sent made this case happen.
“I want to thank the person who put this anonymous letter in my office,” he said. “Without them, this would still be going on.”
Parkison also noted that while Blair may have been part of booster clubs and similar groups, she had no official capacity with the school and never had.
