Kristen Combs was named Athens City Middle School Teacher of the Year as well as the overall teacher of the year for the district for the 2021-2022 school year.
Combs stated that she was very shocked and surprised to receive the title for both the school and district.
“When you get it for the building, they announce it over the intercom and then when I found out that I won for the district, they announced it in the auditorium in front of all of the students,” she recalled. “I walked down in front of all the students and it was very humbling ... I tell people that it is easy to be voted teacher of the year at that school because there are such great teachers that I work with that make everybody look good. They make me look good and hopefully I make them look good as well. We are all hard workers at ACS and I think it really shows.”
According to Combs, she was caught off guard with the announcement of her being teacher of the year for the district.
“The teacher that was next to me pretty much elbowed me a bit, like ‘hey go on down,’ so I was completely shocked,” she said. “I was completely shocked and very surprised.”
Combs believes it is an honor to be voted teacher of the year by her peers.
“It just shows me that I’ve gained the teachers’ respect. They respect me and I respect them and this is really important to me because it recognizes teachers for their hard work and everybody in that building is working super hard — especially with everything with COVID — and it is nice to be recognized for the hard work that you do every day,” she expressed. “This is really important to me, it is very humbling because there are so many great teachers in that building and for my peers to choose me, it is a big honor that I don’t take lightly at all.”
She has been an educator for 24 years in total and is currently the 6th grade reading teacher at ACMS.
“My first four years I started teaching in Meigs County and then my husband and I moved and I taught in Georgia for 10 years ... Once I got my 10 years in Georgia I knew that I wanted to come back and teach in Athens City Schools,” she noted. “After that I came back to Athens City Schools and I have been at the middle school for the last 10 years.”
Her interest in becoming an educator started during her childhood and continued to develop over her own educational pursuits.
“I always wanted to be a teacher ever since I was little. When I went to Louisiana State University I had thought about changing my major,” she recalled. “I went into speech pathology, but even after I went into that I knew that I wanted to work with kids so it all came full circle.”
She believes one thing her career has taught her has been patience, especially during the pandemic.
“I had virtual classes last year and that really taught me patience,” she expressed. “It taught me to really rely on other teachers but I would say more than anything it has taught me patience, understanding and to take a breath.”
She believes the most rewarding aspect of her career is seeing her students get excited about reading.
“When they find that book that they really love and just totally get lost in the book, they come into school and they want to tell me all about it. They get so excited over reading that you can really see the light bulb click,” she said. “They know the fundamentals of reading, but to truly get involved with a story and get lost in a book and to share that with me, that is probably one of the most rewarding things about teaching.”
Along with that, she also believes that same aspect is the most difficult part of her career.
“I think the most challenging thing as a reading teacher is to really connect with those kids who don’t enjoy reading and to figure out how to help them,” she stated. “I tell them all the time that it’s not that you don’t like reading, it’s just that you haven’t found the right book. So the patience that comes with trying to form a connection with each student and build a relationship with them, especially one that revolves around reading, is a lifelong goal.”
Reflecting upon her own educational history, Combs went to school in Florida and Texas due to her family moving often.
She attended high school in Louisiana and also attended college at LSU where she obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
While teaching in Georgia she and a group of other teachers obtained their EdS.
She is associated with a ministry called Love, Period with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, which helps supply period products to middle school girls.
Her hobbies consist of spending time with her family, reading, being involved in church and spending time with friends.
Her immediate family consists of her husband, Chris Combs, who she has been married to for almost 20 years and their two sons, Walker Combs and Bowen Combs.
“I really want to thank the people that I teach with. They make my job easy, they make it fun, they make the hard days not so hard and I honestly don’t think I would have been given this award if it weren’t for the great teachers that I teach with,” she expressed. “They make me look good. Everybody at that middle school works so hard and I think every teacher there deserves teacher of the year and that is why it is so humbling that they chose me. Every teacher in that building is passionate about what they do, so it really is a gift, an honor and a privilege to work with such strong and caring individuals. It really makes my job easy and fun and it makes going into work a good thing.”
