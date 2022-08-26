A project that has been in the works since 2015 may now be in the home stretch.
The McMinn County High School Performance Center was originally planned as a free-standing facility to cater to the workout needs of all athletes at the school, but is now expected to be an addition onto the school’s existing fieldhouse — while still allowing all athletes to make use of it. Plans have been in place since December of 2015, but funding has been an issue. Now, it appears that four sources of funding have been discovered to get the project underway.
“When this started, they wanted a free-standing building in between the high school and the football field,” Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison said during a recent McMinn County Commission Budget Committee meeting. “The more we looked at it and the more we talked about it, aesthetically we thought it would be less expensive and easier to expand the existing facility.”
Over the years, a committee of local citizens worked on various fundraising activities and took in donations to help afford the facility. That committee has ultimately been able to raise $372,224 toward the total cost, which is now projected at $1,486,000. About $20,000 of the donations went toward architect fees, leaving $352,224 to go toward the building.
During the McMinn County School Board’s monthly meeting on Aug. 11, the members decided to match the total donations raised by the booster committee.
It didn’t come without discussion, however, as the school board members talked about how much money they have in their accounts now and considered how much to give toward the center.
“I think we need to put this off until the Sept. 8 meeting,” Board Member Tony Allman suggested during the Aug. 11 meeting. He argued that they needed a more sure idea of how much money was in various funds to know how much they could put forth to the performance center.
“$300,000 has been donated — that’s a lot of people digging in and helping us, they want to see a return on their investment,” Board Member Mike Cochran replied.
“These folks, for seven years, have fundraised and worked on it after this school board already approved and authorized their efforts moving forward and doing that,” Board Member Rob Shamblin added. “We follow every decision made by this board whether we’re a part of it or not, that’s the way it works. They raised $372,000, so I feel like the minimum we start at is matching them dollar for dollar. Deal with this and move on rather than sending a significant insult back not just to Mr. (Larry) Pratt but every person who donated a single dollar to this fund.”
Allman, however, said he’s not against the project, simply concerned about spending this type of money on it when there are other needs at the other county schools.
“I’m not saying I’m against this, I’m just saying our schools are not up to par, we need to fix those before we address the workout building,” he said. “I’ve got a video on my phone where a kindergarten class walks to a double wide portable in bad weather, it’s rainy, sidewalks are flooded, our teachers have to keep a go-bag in the portable because when the weather gets bad they have to run them under a canopy.”
“I agree completely, I am for putting some real money, even some debt, behind making that happen,” Shamblin replied. “What we have before us tonight is totally, wholly different. We can’t keep kicking every can down the road.”
With that, Shamblin made a motion to match the funds raised by the boosters, a sum of roughly $372,000. The motion passed 9-1 with only Allman voting against it.
On Monday, Parkison brought a proposal before the county commission for them to chip in $456,224 toward the cost of the center. After Parkison laid it out to them, the budget committee and then the full commission agreed unanimously to fund up to $456,224.
That left only $307,552 to reach the total cost of the center. Thursday night, the school board met once again to discuss where that money might come from.
Their conclusion was to dip into a pot of $1.7 million that originally came from the sales tax increase in the City of Athens to fund the new Athens City School consolidated school project.
When that tax increase was approved, the county commission chose to pre-empt it, meaning a portion of the increased sales tax revenue went to the county. Of that money, MCS receives a portion and it’s what they’re pulling from for the performance center.
The motion to use part of that $1.7 million passed in a 9-1 vote, with only Allman opposed.
