Two staff members of a local private school have been arrested and charged with sexual assault and solicitation of a minor.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, detectives began an investigation after receiving a complaint last week that a series of incidents had occurred that involved staff members at Liberty Christian Academy on Highway 11, south of Athens.
As a result of the investigation, Jason L. Kennedy, 46, of County Road 172 Athens, was charged with two counts of sexual assault by an authority figure and one count of solicitation of a minor. Also charged was Brittany Branham, 28, of County Road 172, Athens, with one count of solicitation of a minor.
Kennedy is the principal and a teacher at Liberty Christian Academy, Branham is a secretary and home school coordinator at the school. Both were booked into the McMinn County Jail early Friday morning. Kennedy on a $60,000 bond and Branham on a $15,000 bond. Both have since made bond and were released, according to Guy.
“It appears, at this point, the case involves a single juvenile female who was previously a student at Liberty Christian Academy. At this point, the incidents occurred in the Kennedy home where Ms. Branham also lives,” Guy said. “But we are continuing the investigation. It is always possible in cases like this that there may be other victims and, if so, we hope they will contact us. We will always work to provide justice, closure and support for victims of crime.”
Guy asked any other possible victims to contact Det. Doug Reed at the sheriff’s office at 423-745-5620 or by e-mail at dreed@mcminncountytn.gov
