The Etowah Friendly Garden Club is preparing for its Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 1 on the grounds of the Historic L&N Depot in the heart of Downtown Etowah.
With Spring right around the corner, many of the plants that will be on sale are beginning to sprout.
The sale will have many plant varieties for sale, but a limited number of each variety. The Etowah Friendly Garden Club Facebook page will be updated as the sale date approaches with information on plants they plan to sell, along with instructions on caring for each plant and a photo of the plant.
Proceeds from the Etowah Friendly Garden Club Plant Sale will go toward an Agriculture Scholarship in the University of Tennessee system presented to an area student and the annual Christmas meal for the residents of Miracle Lake Training Center in Etowah.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club was founded in the late 1940s. While its mission may have changed over the decades, its focus has always been on educating the public on the benefits of gardening.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club serves Etowah and the surrounding areas. They meet once a month at various locations in and around Etowah.
Check their Facebook page for the latest information or call the club President Gene Keller at 423-263-1506.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club plant of the week for March 1 is mondo grass: “Shade tolerant ground cover. Is a member of the lily family. Grows in small clumps. This plant is a low maintenance alternative to lawns in full or partial shade. Complete overage occurs in two to four years. Being a lily has its advantages. First, its leaves remain green through the winter months. Secondly, it can thrive in shady areas where other types of grasses struggle to grow. It is low maintenance, drought resistant and typically requires no fertilizer. Water regularly during extreme heat and especially during first growing season to establish an extensive root system.”
