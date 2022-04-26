DECATUR — Moldova’s Madalina Oprea has done more in the past year than some people do in a lifetime.
Oprea, from the central Moldovian town of Straseni, is a foreign exchange student who has been in the United States for more than a year. In that time, she’s learned about American culture, religion, American food and picked up a new sport.
Oprea, a member of this year’s Meigs County tennis team, arrived in the United States in late August of last year. She was actually supposed to be here the previous year, but COVID delayed those plans.
“I like it, it’s a different environment,” Oprea said. “It changes you as a person. I can say I became more independent. I can talk to people. I have different views. For my field, because I want to do international relations, it’s a really important step. That’s why I’m so proud and happy to get to do this.”
It’s been a lot of different steps toward applying for the Future Leaders Exchange program (FLEX). FLEX is a highly competitive, merit-based scholarship program funded by the U.S. Department of State that operates in Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
It helps that she speaks English, as well as Romanian and Russian. She noted that her native language is Romanian.
“Romania and Moldova, we are pretty much same the people,” Oprea explained. “We got taken by Russia, we were part of the Soviet Union. After World War II Russia took us. We got our independence in 1991. My parents grew up in the Soviet Union.”
Oprea went through three rounds of testing, plus an interview, before she was picked. It’s a lot to go through, but this is something she wanted to do after some of her father’s students applied. He is a French and English teacher.
“I was so inspired by this idea of living in a foreign country,” Oprea said. “Just having the opportunity to live my American dream, so I decided to apply for it.”
Oprea, now 17, is the daughter of Elena and Eugen Oprea. Her host family is Dustin and Bridgett Pritchard.
While she was supposed to come a year earlier, Oprea said the delay was a blessing in disguise because of being able to talk via video conferencing.
“We would call each other because both my parents know English,” Oprea said. “It was like a bonding between us. It let me know what to expect before coming here. I think it was pretty awesome that I got to do that.”
Since she arrived, there have been a lot of new experiences. She is an Orthodox — similar to Catholicism, but with a few differences — and she got to experience a Baptist church as well as a Church of God.
One of the biggest new experiences she has faced is American food.
“I like chicken casserole and macaroni and cheese, but especially chicken casserole,” Oprea said. “I don’t like barbecue and I’m not a peanut butter person, though something like Reese’s Pieces is OK. I’m not much on steak. And bacon, no way.”
Oprea also got to visit Sea World and see the ocean in Florida. Moldova is near the sea, but it’s a landlocked nation so it was her first time visiting the ocean.
School is very different as well, with Oprea saying the teachers here are more friendly, while they are stricter where she lives.
Two other differences include the fact that almost everyone in the U.S. owns a car instead of taking public transportation and in Moldova everyone takes their shoes off inside, especially in somebody else’s house.
And then there are sports. She plays volleyball and participates in traditional dancing at home. Like many countries, high school-level sports are played outside the school, there are no school-sponsored sports so everything is through a club or sports academy.
She wanted to try cheerleading here, but she got here late and school had already started.
“Someone told me about tennis so I thought I would give it a try,” Oprea said. “I had no clue (about tennis).”
Teammate Avary Summers and Oprea practiced before the season started just to get Oprea somewhat acclimated to the sport before the actual matches started.
“I’m still sort of struggling with the rules, but I think I’ve got it,” Oprea said. “It’s been a pretty good experience. I’d like to continue it, but we don’t really have any courts (in Moldova).”
Despite being new to the sport, Oprea has apparently been a quick learner.
“We practiced before the season and she has improved a lot,” Summers said.
Because she can’t drive in the U.S., Summers drives Oprea around a lot and they have become good friends.
“She’s very kind and very outgoing and friendly,” Summers said. “I’ve gotten to know about her culture. We had a really good time. I’ve learned about where she is from and her culture.”
Oprea will be returning to Moldova on May 18. Though she is looking forward to rejoining her family, she will miss her new friends in Tennessee.
“It’s heartbreaking that I have to leave what I’ve built here, building relationships with people,” Oprea said. “I’m ready to see my friends and family. But leaving my family here will be sad, too. We have a bond between families. I want to thank (Meigs tennis coach) Danny (Wilson) for accepting me and letting me play. I’m grateful for that. Thank you to Meigs County for hosting me.”
Oprea hopes to stay connected to those she has met.
“These are lifetime relationships rather than just me here a year,” Oprea said. “I think I managed to leave a mark in Meigs County.”
