As spring begins to bloom, a new event is around the corner in Meigs County. The Meigs County Chamber of Commerce is set to begin a new event next month titled “Spring Around the Square.”
The event is currently planned to take place on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meigs County Courthouse.
The event is free to the public and offers free parking as well.
“This will be a festival celebrating spring,” said Chamber President George Thomas. “We will have vendors on the square that are sponsored by the chamber of commerce and really this is our way of saying let’s get out and enjoy spring.”
Event planners are set to host a variety of vendors from food to crafts and more.
“We have had a good response from vendors and currently have about 20 vendors that have signed up to come,” Thomas noted. “This is planned to be just like our BBQ event or our Christmas event and we hope to make this an annual event.”
He also noted they plan to have live music playing on the stage in addition to everything else.
“We are thrilled to death to host this event,” he expressed. “We have been working with the city and hope this event is well received.”
He believes the event will be beneficial to both the City of Decatur and the county.
“I think any time we can showcase vendors to the community is a good thing,” he noted. “It creates revenue for our vendors, it helps the economy and just the camaraderie of bringing people together. We have a chance to celebrate spring, have a little music and a little food. It is always good for any city and any county.”
He believes the camaraderie the event is expected to create is the most important aspect of it.
“Yes, it will generate some sales and activity downtown but we want everyone to feel unified and have fun,” Thomas expressed.
“The chamber wants to boost commercial activity in the community but we also want to be an agent to bring people together and I think that is what ‘Spring Around the Square’ is all about.”
The chamber is still accepting applications for more vendors. Interested parties should call the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce at 423-334-5496.
