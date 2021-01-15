Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) announced on Wednesday state Senate committee assignments for the 112th General Assembly.
McNally was re-elected Speaker of the Senate on Tuesday.
Included in the committee assignments was State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) retaining his leadership of the judiciary committee as its chairman.
“Mike Bell’s commitment to judicial accountability and the rule of law is well-known and well-established,” McNally said. “A conservative leader with unquestioned integrity, he has been an outstanding chairman of Judiciary. I am grateful he will continue in this important role.”
The Judiciary Committee is responsible for hearing all bills dealing with civil laws, criminal laws, judicial proceedings, apportionment of elected officials and governing bodies, and all matters relating to the courts, as well as law enforcement. It is also one of the busiest committees in the General Assembly.
“I appreciate Lt. Gov. McNally entrusting me to lead this committee” Bell said. “We have many challenges ahead of us in the 2021 legislative session. I look forward to working with my colleagues to improve public safety and our court system.”
In addition, Bell will serve on the Senate Government Operations Committee where he previously led efforts as chairman to ensure state government departments, boards and agencies complete their mission in the most efficient and effective manner. He will also be part of the Senate Education Committee.
“I also appreciate appointment to the Senate Education Committee as providing a quality education for Tennessee students has always been among my highest priorities in the General Assembly,” Bell continued. “We have our work cut out for us this session as we look to help students recover from learning losses suffered as a result of pandemic-related obstacles. With hard work, I am optimistic that we will not only make up these losses, but will innovate new ways to help our students succeed in the future.”
McNally praised all his fellow members in announcing the assignments.
“This Senate is made up of some of the smartest and strongest leaders with whom I have had the privilege to serve,” he stated. “Each of our Senators could serve on any number of our committees and do well. I am grateful to have such a strong membership. I am confident we have assembled the best team to do the people’s business.”
