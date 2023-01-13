An Athens man accused of stealing nearly $1 million from Volunteer Energy Cooperative is now facing 17 years in prison.
According to a news release from 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, on Jan. 11, Judge Mike Pemberton sentenced Jason Kittle, 46, of Athens, to 17 years in prison and ordered him to pay $981,981.32 in restitution to VEC for a nearly six-and-a-half-year theft scheme.
Kittle pleaded guilty to the indictment of Class A felony theft of property over $250,000 on Oct. 3 in lieu of a trial on this case.
Kittle was an employee of VEC who, from June 2011 until December 2017, used his position in the accounting department to steal nearly a million dollars for his own personal gain, according to Johnson. Kittle set up an elaborate refund scheme that allowed him to transfer money into his personal checking account and make payments to his and his wife’s credit cards.
The transactions he made to his personal account were made to look like refunds to customers.
Kittle’s scheme was uncovered by VEC at the end of December 2017 and he was promptly terminated. VEC simultaneously reached out to the Decatur Police Department regarding the initial discovery of a theft. When the theft was initially reported neither VEC nor law enforcement knew the entire breadth and depth of the theft.
DPD requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
The joint investigation between TBI and the comptroller’s office uncovered that Kittle stole $994,981.32 from VEC. “This prosecution was possible due to the hard work of DPD, TBI, the comptroller’s office, our office and the cooperation of VEC,” Johnson said.
Kittle testified during the sentencing hearing and as part of his explanation for his actions was after he stole the first sum of money, he intended to put it back, but when he realized he could not put it back without triggering red flags he decided he was going to get caught eventually so he should continue the theft, Johnson noted.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Bob Edwards and Assistant District Attorney Jason Collver prosecuted the case for Johnson’s office. Kittle was defended by attorney David Calfee. Kittle was taken into custody at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing and is currently in the Meigs County Jail waiting to be transferred to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
