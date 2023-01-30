McMinn County witnessed a small drop in the unemployment rate for December while Meigs County rose slightly.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate in McMinn County for the month of December was 3.8%, which is a 0.3% decrease from the previous rate of 4.1% in November.
Meigs County’s rate rose 0.1% for a rate of 4.3% from the county’s previous rate of 4.2% in November.
State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd noted that traditionally, December sees little movement.
“Meigs County looks normal, however with McMinn it seems the decrease was caused by a labor force decline,” Todd said. “Typically December reflects the numbers of November and then will rise in January, however I can see that McMinn’s labor force dropped by 146 people.”
The labor force counts how many people are actively seeking employment in the community.
Todd noted that decreases in the labor force have “been the trend” statewide for the past six months.
“Using McMinn as our example, if you compare the labor force now with the numbers of 2019 you’ll find that it has decreased by nearly 3,000 people,” Todd expressed. “The exact cause for this is unknown. There are too many factors that could be at play here.”
Looking ahead, Todd expects to see the rate rise next month as most seasonal jobs come to an end.
“Typically, January has your highest rate and it will slowly improve from there,” he noted.
Nationally, the rate climbed a percentage point, from 3.3% to 3.4%.
The unemployment rate for the state was 2.9%, which is a 0.4% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 3.3%.
The rate fell in 89 counties across the state, rose in only three and held steady in three. That leaves the rate below 5% in 94 counties and between 5% and 10% in one — 5.3% in Bledsoe County.
Perry County (4.8%) and Lake County (4.7%) round out the highest three rates in the state. Williamson County (2.1%) showed the lowest rate with three counties tied for second at 2.2% — Cheatham, Moore and Wilson.
Besides Meigs County, the two areas to see unemployment rate rise were Cumberland (up 0.3%) and Marion (0.1%). The counties that saw no change in their rate were Greene, Polk and Rhea.
Around the area, Bradley County fell by 0.4% for a rate of 3.5%, Hamilton County decreased 0.4% to a rate of 2.8%, Loudon County fell by 0.3% for a rate of 2.8%, Monroe County dropped 0.4% to a rate of 3.1%, Polk County maintained a rate of 3.7%, Rhea County remained at a rate of 4.2% and Roane County decreased 0.4% for a rate of 3.1%.
