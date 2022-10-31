The City of Niota recently held two events officials called successful and noted that they showed significant growth compared to the previous year.
The first event was the Niota Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show that was held on Oct. 15.
“This was our 3rd annual car show and it was a great car show,” said Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson. “This event is growing every year. This year we separated the event and had it be its own standalone event which seemed to have worked out well.”
There were four winners selected during the automobile show this year: Mike Orr with a 1934 Ford, Ed Feigle with a 1951 Dodge, Phil Grooms with a 1965 Mustang, Hal Wenzel with a Bultaco Dirt Bike and Brad Edwards who won the People’s Choice Award with a 1971 Camaro.
The judges were Spencer Hall and Zack Young this year.
“We had music, we offered $5 lunch combos and this just turned out very well,” Anderson noted. “Every year this has continued to grow and we plan to keep on going with it. Anyone interested in entering their car please join us next year.”
The second event that was recently held was the city’s trunk or treat event.
“We had an amazing trunk or treat,” Anderson expressed. “We believe we had over 800 participants this year and we gave out lots of candy.”
The event was held on Oct. 23 with participating organizations being East Niota Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Niota, Niota Methodist Church, Mount Harmony Baptist Church, the City of Niota representing all of their departments, Niota Elementary School and Niota Rural Fire Department.
“The whole community came together,” she noted. “We had inflatable slides, a train for the kids to ride and a lot of other children’s activities.”
Anderson noted that this particular event has also continued to grow each year.
“Last year I think we had around 500, so we went well over what we had anticipated,” she noted. “I believe we made three or four additional candy runs, but it was amazing to see how many people came out to have a good time.”
The event ran from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. that night with the event staying packed for the duration of the event, according to Anderson.
“Come on out next year,” she said. “We will be here and everyone seemed to have a good time. It is a safe way to trick or treat and a safe way to enjoy Halloween.”
