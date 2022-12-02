A local church was damaged after what officials on the scene believed to be arson.
At almost 8 p.m. Monday, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Zac Hawkins responded to a structure fire at Triumph Baptist Church on County Road 128.
When he arrived, he spoke with McMinn County Rural Fire Chief Chuck Burris, who said that the fire “appeared to be arson.” It reportedly started in the northwest area of the fellowship hall and Burris noted that it appeared to start from a hay bale against the wall.
Burris noted that it did not appear to be an electrical fire.
As Hawkins investigated the scene, he found several small bags of multi-colored fabric, keys, phone chargers and other materials. There were also two women’s tennis shoes with hay in them.
He then spoke with the pastor’s wife who noted that the storage room in the fellowship hall had been broken into, but nothing was missing from it. Hawkins said he was told that the storage room door’s deadbolt had “visible pry marks” and there was a partial key broken off inside of it.
During the course of the investigation, Hawkins noted that he found a woman walking along County Road 128 with materials that matched what was found at the church. She also had hay on various parts of her clothing.
Hawkins noted that she did not make any statements about having been at the church, but he found she had a violation of probation warrant out for her. So, he arrested her on the warrant and booked her into the McMinn County Justice Center.
The investigation into the potential arson at the church is still ongoing.
