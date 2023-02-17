Just a couple months after being accepted, a recommendation has been made for the Athens City Council to reject the bid to complete the new Athens animal shelter.
That advice came Monday night during the council’s monthly study session from Interim City Manager Mike Keith, Public Works Director Ben Burchfield and Projects Manager Kevin Helm. This comes less than two months after the council accepted the bid from Robert Roberts LLC to prepare the former Daily Post-Athenian building at 320 South Jackson Street for the newly christened Larry Dean Wallace Sr. Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
Keith noted that after the bid was accepted, some reasons came up to make city officials feel they couldn’t go forward with the bid.
“We worked with them to try to get several things out of the way,” Keith said. “They decided they wanted to substitute some subcontractors from what was on the bid envelope, which is not allowed.”
Keith noted that the contract was never signed and there was never a notice to proceed given to Robert Roberts.
“What we’ve gone through with Robert Roberts, we cannot accept the low bid from them,” Burchfield added. “Some of the things that have come up since that initial award, discrepancies in the bid, other items they tried to modify of the terms of the contract that were rejected by staff here and our architects.”
Burchfield noted that interim City Attorney Bill Buckley, attorney Stephen Hatchett and the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) all agreed with the recommendation to reject the bid.
Keith said that led them to look at the second lowest bid for the work, which came from Athens-based Wilson Construction. That bid, Keith noted, came in about $200,000 higher than Robert Roberts — $2.254 million for the base bid and $205,000 to move the spay and neuter clinic into the building. The plan has been for the McMinn Regional Humane Society to cover the cost of the clinic, which was originally priced at $154,716.
That led Vice Mayor Larry Eaton to ask how a bid rejection would change the start and end date for the shelter move-in. Burchfield said it would be tough to answer that with specifics right now, though he hoped they could get started four to six weeks after the contract was signed and that the clause that it must be finished within 300 days of contracting would remain as well.
“It will come down to what Keith (Wilson)’s current schedule is and what his current commitments are,” Burchfield said. “Nobody brought up the 300 days on the shelter. If that was a concern of theirs, I would think they’d have brought it up.”
No vote was made on the recommendation to reject the bid since it was a study session. The expectation was that it will be brought to a vote during Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting.
The building being named after Larry Wallace was originally proposed during 2022 and was made official in November. The naming came about due to the extensive assistance Wallace gave to the shelter and the MRHS, including on getting the process of moving the location underway.
