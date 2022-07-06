As inflation and gas prices continue to rise, United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties President Paige Zabo recently discussed the greatest economic concerns she’s hearing in the local area.
While inflation and gas prices are troublesome for many, Zabo noted that a lot of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have receded some.
“Our agencies may be seeing a bit of that need trickle off,” she noted. “Thanks to the COVID money that we were able to raise from the middle of 2020 to early 2021 our partner agencies have been able to meet the needs of the community.”
Though initial issues may be dissolving, other problems have become more apparent.
“What we hear from our partner agencies is affordable housing is a current issue,” Zabo stated. “We did a formal needs assessment at the end of 2021 where we sent a formal survey out into the community. We received the results back in January and we found that our largest need is actually affordable and quality child care so that people can go back to work, especially for ages between birth and 3 years old.”
Zabo noted the results from the assessment will be available on the United Way website soon.
“We have been having conversations about these needs and they are continuing with some of their programming (the partner agencies) and this also gives them a chance to think about other programming needs,” she said. “This gives us the perfect opportunity to come together and think of ways that we can address these needs.”
Those who would like to contribute to help the United Way or the their partner agencies can do so through a variety of ways.
“We are good stewards of our donors’ money and people who apply for United Way agency funding have to go through a very rigorous process and all the money stays local between McMinn and Meigs counties,” Zabo expressed. “Donations can be made through your workplace through payroll deduction, set up an ACH, donate through the United Way website, mail in a check or stop by our office where we can also accept credit cards. Anyone interested in helping right now can do so through a current sponsorship we have with Domino’s Pizza. Domino’s is sponsoring the $2 movie summer series at Athens Movie Palace and they have chosen United Way to be the charity of their choice to receive all of the proceeds from that.”
Another way to contribute is to volunteer for their community support events such as the upcoming Day of Caring that will be held in the fall on Oct. 20.
“You can volunteer with our partner agencies and there you can see how your United Way dollars are working,” she said. “Anyone interested in volunteering can call our office at 423-745-9606 or register online through our website. We are actually getting a new website that will be live on the first of August so anyone can go on there to register. We will also be mailing out registration forms to people who have volunteered in the past.”
Other upcoming events will be the annual campaign kickoff luncheon on Aug. 28, the Fall Ball Tennis Tournament will be making a return this year on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, and they plan to host an inaugural golf tournament that will be held on Oct. 17 that they hope will be an annual event.
Those interested in participating in the tennis tournament can call the United Way office.
The United Way recently met its goal for the 2022 campaign and raised over $725,000.
They also recently finished their fund distribution panel meetings for their partner agencies.
“It is where are our non-profit organizations apply for United Way funding and we announced those last month,” Zabo said. “We have 14 partner agencies this year and we are getting ready to kick off our 2023 campaign, which will kick off in August.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.