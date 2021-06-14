After missing the celebration in 2020, officials with the Town of Decatur are gearing up to once again hold their 4th of July celebration this year.
According to Decatur City Recorder Laura Smith, the 4th of July celebration will be a part of the Downtown Summer Nights program this year.
Each Downtown Summer Nights event will be held on a Saturday this year, except for the Independence Day version, which will shift to Sunday to coincide with the patriotic holiday.
“Right now we are focused on the Downtown Summer Nights show with Aunt Betty and Skeleton Key,” Smith said. “Once the music is over we will have fireworks that can be viewed from the square where people already will be due to the festival.”
The fireworks will be shot off near Meigs County High School, she noted.
“Downtown Decatur is just the perfect place to view it from after listening to music,” Smith expressed. “I think everybody will be excited to celebrate with friends and family again this year after missing out most of last year, so we plan to have a great time here in Decatur and celebrate our country’s independence as one should with music and fireworks.”
She believes local residents will appreciate being together more this year than in previous years due to the isolation caused by the pandemic last year.
“Decatur and Meigs County, we are a very proud and patriotic community and our citizens like to acknowledge events like the 4th of July, so I think, especially after a pandemic, this event will be even more special,” she said. “I think it will be a great feeling to have everyone together again and having fun with all of the music, community, vendors, followed by being able to watch a large scale fireworks show with friends and family.”
Smith extended a welcome to those outside of Decatur to participate in the events with them.
“We would love to have anybody who wants to celebrate with us to come join in,” she said. “We are happy to have everyone.”
