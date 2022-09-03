The Daily Post-Athenian’s Community Billboard is a listing for entities in McMinn and Meigs counties. This feature includes information for recurring meetings such as civic and support groups that meet on a regular basis (weekly, monthly, etc.). The Billboard also includes one-time special church events (homecoming services, gospel singings, Vacation Bible Schools, etc.). If you would like to add your event to this listing or update or remove existing information, please email andy.brusseau@dailypostathenian.com Typically, this listing includes the time, date and location of the meeting or event, as well as contact and location information.
Monday
Meigs Lodge No. 213 F&AM: Mondays, 7 p.m., for practice in degree work, except 1st Monday of the month, which is business meeting. Light refreshments served.
Pilot Club of Athens: 1st and 3rd Monday, 6 p.m., at Western Sizzlin’.
Etowah Masonic Lodge 653 F&AM: 1st Monday, 7 p.m., at lodge on 9th Street, Etowah. Practice will follow.
Sons of the American Revolution: 2nd Monday, 6:30 p.m., at Mexi-Wing in Downtown Athens, for program and meal. For info, email hiwassee_sar@yahoo.com
McMinn County Republican Women: 2nd Monday of the month, 5:30 p.m. (dinner on your own), 6:30 p.m. meeting begins. Location alternates between Western Sizzlin’ in Athens and Michael’s Restaurant in Etowah.
Chattanooga Brain Injury Association: 3rd Monday, 6 p.m., at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, located on Peerless Avenue in Cleveland. For info, call 423-634-1572.
CMA Trinity Warriors Chapter 994 — Athens: 4th Monday at Michael’s in Athens at 7 p.m., optional meal at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. The group sponsors fellowship rides for all riders, all models at no cost. For info. about local chapter rides call 423-506-2691 or 423-368-3030 or email events.athenscma@yahoo.com Like on Facebook at CMA Trinity Warriors 994. For info. about (CMA) Christian Motorcyclists Association www.cmausa.org
Tuesday
Athens Civitan Club: 1st and 3rd Tuesday, noon, at Michael’s Restaurant. For info, call Kent Wilson at 829-5219.
Etowah Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., 1st and 3rd Tuesday, The Farmhouse in Etowah. For info, call 263-1007.
Meigs County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at the City/County Building in Decatur. For info, call 334-5356.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the physician’s dining room at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. For info, call 423-746-5212 or 1-800-272-3900.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5146: 2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at VFW Post No. 5146 on Congress Parkway
Wednesday
Decatur Civitan Club: 1st and 3rd Wednesday, noon, Decatur Family Diner in Decatur. For info, call 334-3777.
National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter No. 152: 1st Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Western Sizzlin’, for lunch followed by a noon meeting. For info, call Anita Waugh at 744-9113.
McMinn County Retired Teachers Association: 2nd Wednesday of every other month (Feb., April, June, Aug., Oct., and Dec.), 11 a.m., Western Sizzlin’ in Athens. For info, call Brenda Mullins at 745-1869.
McMinn County Chapter of the American Cancer Society: 4th Wednesday, noon, at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church on Decatur Pike. For info, call Bryan Thomas at 423-368-3329.
Thursday
VFW Hamburger Night: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5146, 706 Congress Parkway, Athens.
McMinn County Democratic Party: meets the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at its headquarters, located at 9 Kilgore Street in Athens, down the street from Fuller’s Frame Shop.
Meigs County Lions Club: 1st Thursday, 7 p.m., City & County Building in Decatur. For info, call 618-5250.
American Legion Post 68: 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., in V.F.W. Dining Room.
Hiwassee Utilities Commission: 4th Thursday, 5:15 p.m. at the plant.
Friday
Athens Kiwanis Club: Fridays, noon, Tennessee Wesleyan University. Visit athenskiwanis.com for info.
Sunday
Amvets Post 100: meets the first Sunday of each month at noon at the post, located on County Road 813.
Meigs County Historical Society: 2 p.m., 4th Sunday, Meigs Historical Museum on Smith Ave. Museum open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or by appt. by calling 334-4424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.