Niota’s Fried Green Tomato Festival is fast approaching, with plans to kick off the festival on Friday, Sept. 10.
The 9th annual event is set to span Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 as it returns from a one year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The downtown event is sponsored by the City of Niota and the Niota Depot Preservation Committee.
On Friday Sept. 10, the event will start at 7 p.m. with BINGO, which will offer many prizes donated by local merchants.
That Friday night will conclude with a showing of the Fried Green Tomatoes movie outside of the depot.
City officials recommend those who would like to watch the movie to bring their own lawn chairs this year.
In the event of rain both BINGO and the movie will be hosted inside of the depot.
Saturday morning’s events are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. with a 5k and a one mile “fun walk” at East Niota Baptist Church before moving to the official opening ceremony for the festival at 9 a.m.
The opening ceremony will have a patriotic theme, including a presentation of several Quilts of Valor to veterans.
Live music is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. with bagpipes and other entertainers including Richie Layman, Tim Hughes Quartet (which will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.), a senior women’s dance group from Mississippi at noon, gospel singer Brad Harris at 2 p.m., and Hippy Shakes at 3 p.m.
“There will be numerous food booths, some specializing in fried green tomatoes, and craft vendors, face paintings, train ride for the kids, a petting zoo, pony rides, an antique tractor display and much more,” stated a news release from the City of Niota. “Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
Niota Mayor Lois Preece expressed her excitement to be able to host the town’s biggest festival this year.
“Since we missed a year, I am really happy that we are able to put it on this year,” Preece said. “Last year COVID canceled us out.”
The town is planning to space out the vendors to allow adequate social distancing space.
“We are currently giving them 12 feet, but we may give them more space,” Preece noted. “We will try to space our tents a little further apart.”
This year’s festival will have a few new features compared to previous years.
“We will have some new food vendors and new craft vendors available this year,” she stated. “We will also have an electric train that is on a track this year so it will be good for little kids. We have not had this train here before. We will also have additional parking this year.”
Looking towards the future, Preece would like to see more vendors attend the festival and is looking into the possibility of expanding the festival throughout the weekend in the future.
The proceeds from the festival this year will be going towards an outdoor stage for the city, which they currently plan to use for concerts, a wedding venue and general public use.
“I’m hoping for a large crowd this year and wearing masks will be up to the individual during the festival,” Preece said. “We just hope that people will come out and have a good time and keep in mind that this is just one event that Niota holds. Our next one will be our car, truck and motorcycle show on Nov. 6.”
