The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is making progress on their plans to find a new executive director.
The position came open after the previous executive director for the chamber, Durant Tullock, passed away last year.
“We are currently accepting resumes for the executive director position for the Etowah Chamber of Commerce,” said Chamber Board President Christie Rhodes. “The chamber board has selected a hiring committee who has worked hard to get everything ready to start the hiring process.”
The board reached out to chamber members, business leaders and members of the Etowah community to see what they “expected” of a director.
“From that we formed a job description,” she stated. “We are looking for someone to be the ‘front door’ to our community. The director will be a spokesperson for the chamber and a leader in the community.”
Rhodes described the main responsibilities that will be expected of the new director.
“Management of the chamber office, being an exceptional representative of the chamber and community, welcoming and recruiting new businesses to the community, assist in the organization of community events, support existing businesses, maintain the chamber financials and communications through all chamber media,” she noted. “This will be a part time position, 20 to 30 hours per week. Some of the most important qualifications for the position are being self motivated, very personable, ability to work independently, exceptional organizational and prioritization skills, and a strong knowledge of Etowah and McMinn County.”
The board hopes to have the position filled within the next two months.
“We will be accepting resumes until the position is filled,” she expressed. “The board decided to start the position out as part time due to our budget, with the hopes of making it a full-time position as our membership grows.”
Those wishing to apply can send resumes and inquires to mharper@capstarbank.com with executive director in the subject line.
