An experience during her college years convinced Christy Medrano that her future was in teaching. Now, that dream has turned into a teacher of the year recognition from Athens City Schools.
Medrano is a Title 1/RTI (Response to Intervention) Coordinator for Westside Elementary School.
“I am very excited to be named teacher of the year. It is a huge honor to be chosen,” Medrano expressed. “I absolutely love my job.”
She believes being selected teacher of the year by her colleagues was a great honor.
“For my colleagues to honor me with this distinction is beyond words,” Medrano said. “For them to acknowledge my love for my job and my students is beyond exciting.”
Being selected as teacher of the year has inspired her to continue working hard and to reach greater heights.
“I think this honor has motivated me to continue pouring my whole heart into my job and my students,” she stated. “I want to continue my education receiving my master’s degree and Ed.S. (education specialist). My goals for the future are to continue my career and my education.”
One of the parts Medrano enjoys most about her career is how challenging it is.
“The best part about teaching is that each day and each school year has new and different challenges,” she noted. “I hope to continue to accept those challenges and be the help all my students need.”
Medrano learned in college that her passion was to be an educator.
“A child that I worked with while I was in college really made a lasting impression on me. We had some great success working together,” she recalled. “ At this point I knew that helping children was what I wanted for the rest of my life.”
She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 2000 and has worked at Westside Elementary School for her entire career as an educator.
She has been a Title 1 teacher for 18 years and her hobbies include playing tennis, playing games with her family, reading books, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her husband and their three sons.
“I feel so blessed to be an educator. My students bless me every day. It is a blessing just to be allowed to teach them each day,” Medrano expressed. “They teach me as much as I teach them. My heart is in education. I know I have chosen the right profession and I am thankful every day that I can do the job I do, and I wouldn’t choose anything else.”
