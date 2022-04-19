CLEVELAND — Cleveland State Community College recently hosted a reception for CSCC social work students, community partners, university representatives, and alumni in honor of National Social Work Month.
“March is National Social Work Month, so each year we host a reception for current and prospective students,” stated Jana Pankey, Associate Professor, Social Work Program Coordinator, Social Sciences Department Chair. “We bring in colleges that we have transfer agreements with and give these representatives time to speak to our students to tell them how easy it is to transfer once they get their Associate of Science-Social Work Emphasis Degree at Cleveland State. We also encourage our community partners and field supervisors to attend as well.”
Mikah Bradley is a 27-year old graduating student who has been around social work since she was a child. Growing up in Athens, she saw her mother raise a family and head back to school to pursue a career in social work.
Bradley’s mother, Kristen Bohannon, received her associate degree at Cleveland State, and continued on to graduate from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with her bachelor’s in social work.
Now, she’s back at Cleveland State with her daughter as an adjunct professor in the social work program.
Bradley admired how her mother showed a passion for helping others.
She knew she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and that started by attending Cleveland State. Since becoming a student at the college, she has become an officer in the social work club and makes an effort to volunteer in any community involvement events.
“I’ve always had a heart for giving and helping others, which I’m sure I got from my mom because we are pretty much the same person,” stated Bradley. “In all that I’ve done, I’ve always put others ahead of myself and have done what I could to help — which is the core of a social worker.”
One person who has connected Bradley and her mother’s student experience in the social work program at CSCC is Associate Professor Jana Pankey. Pankey has been working at the college long enough to have taught Bradley and her mother during their times as students.
Pankey’s social work classes give students the opportunity for outreach in the community that prepares students for a career as a social worker.
Bradley believes Pankey is an essential key to the success of the social work program at the college.
Bradley explained, “I like that most of the social work classes are all taught primarily by Mrs. Pankey. It’s so good to get the experience from someone who has been a part of the social work field before coming back to teach and shape students to be the best social worker they can be.”
Bradley will be graduating from the college in May and plans to start working on her bachelor’s this fall.
She hasn’t decided on an institution yet, but she is considering UTC or Tennessee Wesleyan University. After she receives her bachelor’s degree, she hopes to work with children and families or medical social work.
Bradley and her husband enjoy spending time with their three dogs, Riley, Maverick, and Noodle, and their one cat, named Linguini.
For more information about CSCC’s Social Work Program, contact Pankey at jpankey@cleve landstatecc.edu or 423-473-2438.
