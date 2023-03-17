EDITOR’S NOTE: The DPA has decided not to reveal the names of the Athens city manager candidates out of respect for their current employment. Once the city council makes its decision, the name of the individual will be reported.
A process that began with 44 resumes is now down to the final two candidates.
On Thursday, the Athens City Council decided on two candidates to interview for the city manager position. One of those candidates is from Athens and the other resides in Cleveland. The plan is for each to spend a day with city council members as well as city employees and then hold a formal interview with the entirety of the council.
Since the resignation of former City Manager C. Seth Sumner, Finance Director Mike Keith has filled the role of interim city manager. He is not one of the two finalists, though his work as interim manager has drawn praise from every council member.
The process of filling the opening began with 44 resumes presented to the council’s search committee and they whittled the list down to a final four of candidates. Since then, one candidate received another job and removed his name from consideration.
That left three candidates for the council members to consider and Thursday’s meeting opened with Council Member Dick Pelley ready to make a decision.
“I think we’ve got one candidate who stands out above the rest,” he said. “I would like to for us to cut to the chase and just vote on the candidate at the next meeting.”
However, a majority of the council members preferred to go through the rest of the process before making a decision.
“I appreciate what you’re saying Dr. Pelley and I understand where you’re coming from,” Mayor Steve Sherlin responded. “I feel like we owe it to the citizens to interview these people. You can tell a lot more from talking to a person and gauging their reactions.”
Sherlin said he had decided not to talk to the candidates themselves, but had talked to people around them to get background information on them, saving his discussions with the candidates for the formal interviews.
Council Member Jordan Curtis agreed with Sherlin.
“I think we need to work our way through the agenda of this called meeting,” he said.
That view was echoed by Council Member Frances Witt McMahan as well.
“I’m not willing to vote without interviewing,” she said. “If you four decide to do this, I’ll abstain. This is too important — the future of Athens is at stake.”
She said she has spoken with the candidates, but prefers to talk further with them in a full council setting.
Vice Mayor Larry Eaton then admonished the rest of the council for not talking with the candidates further.
“There’s no excuse for the city council members at all not to have had conversations with the city (manager candidates),” he said. “Shame on the city council for not doing your job.”
“Nobody said they didn’t talk to them,” Witt McMahan responded. “Why are you assuming that no one made phone calls and talk to them? Just talking to them one on one does not make me feel good about making the decision.”
“I feel comfortable with whatever we need to do,” Eaton said on either making a decision Thursday night or holding interviews.
With the consensus being to hold interviews, Pelley suggested talking to all three candidates remaining and holding the interviews in one day through Zoom.
Eaton, however, voiced concerns about the candidate from Texas, noting that some of his answers “really raised my eyebrows.”
“He wouldn’t give a commitment on how long he would be city manager,” Eaton explained. “I think he ought to be taken off. He made it clear he wouldn’t make a commitment and we need somebody who would be here a while.”
Sherlin shared Eaton’s concerns over the Texas candidate, noting that he has “moved around a lot” and wondered how committed he would be long term.
“I would like to interview two of the three,” Sherlin said.
Curtis suggested having one full day for each candidate so that they could interview and tour the city and meet the employees.
“We owe it to our citizens to have an open and transparent process,” Curtis said. “Let’s spend some time with these people face to face.”
Witt McMahan concurred with Curtis’ idea.
“Bring them in and let them walk through the halls,” she said.
While he is serving double duty at the moment as finance director and city manager, Keith encouraged the council members not to “speed up your process because of me.”
So, Pelley made a motion to interview the candidates from Cleveland and Athens and it passed with four in favor and Witt McMahan abstaining because she tended to prefer interviewing all three.
They then set potential dates of March 27 and March 30 as the days the candidates would visit and interview, pending it working with their schedule.
At that point, Sherlin suggested a higher bar for this new city manager to be appointed, asking the council to consider requiring a 2/3 vote to approve the hire — which would require at least four council members to vote in favor.
“I like the idea of having full support,” Witt McMahan said. “If you’ve got half the people not voting for you, that sets a bad tone.”
Pelley, however, disagreed.
“Majority rules — get rid of the four and make it three,” he said.
Curtis sided with Pelley even though he liked the idea of seeking unanimous consensus.
“I don’t know if I’m in agreement with making that rule for this decision,” he said. “I do think it’s important that the council gets behind the person we choose.”
“Majority rules, whether it’s 3-2 or 5-0,” Eaton said.
