A domestic dispute reportedly began early last week, lasted until Wednesday and then ended with a crash into the J.L. Cook Park playground.
On March 10, McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Latham responded to Englewood Police Department in reference to a domestic dispute that had taken place in the county.
When he arrived, he spoke to a woman who said that her husband had woken her up the morning of March 8 and asked for a pain pill. Instead, she said she fell back asleep and her husband became angry about that.
As a result, her husband — identified as Laurence Alan Hess, 63 — allegedly “began to hit her with a set of keys” and then “became very verbal with her.”
The woman claimed that, for the next two days, she attempted to leave the residence, but Hess would not allow her to. He also reportedly “told her if she tried to call the police or tell anyone what happened, he would kill her and anyone trying to help her.”
She said that on Wednesday, he began to choke her, allegedly because she bought the wrong type of coffee creamer, and Latham confirmed that there were marks on her neck.
Later that day, she claimed she was able to convince him to let her go to the food bank in Englewood and a friend picked her up. She reportedly told her friend what happened and he took her to the city police department where she met Latham.
She then directed Latham to Hess’ location, outside the food bank in a green Econoline van. Latham and multiple deputies then headed in that direction, parked across the street from the food bank and began walking toward Hess’ van.
At that point, Hess allegedly took off along Highway 39 east and deputies pursued him as they headed onto County Road 550. As they passed by Highway 30 east, MCSD Sgt. Brad Johnston attempted to stop the chase with a spike strip, but it was unsuccessful. The pursuit then continued until the van reportedly got into Det. Dillon Presswood’s lane and ran him off the road.
That didn’t stop things, as Hess moved onto Highway 30 east, but shortly after that the decision was made to end the pursuit. Latham noted that he saw the vehicle turn beside Food City in Athens, however, and MCSD Det. Jared Price notified him a few moments later that he had spotted the van at the dead end of Rosedale Drive behind Cook Park.
Shortly after that, the van allegedly hit Price’s vehicle and then crashed into the playground at Cook Park, where Hess was finally taken into custody.
There were reportedly children with their grandmother on the playground when the van crashed into it, but they were able to get out of the way in time.
Hess was then booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on charges of aggravated domestic assault, felony evading, kidnapping, three counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
