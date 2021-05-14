Meigs Decatur Public Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library become a force for learning and reading in the community by partnering with the schools and parents to promote early literacy.
“We are so excited to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Judy Luster, Meigs Decatur Public Library director. “This grant will help revitalize our library and enable us to become more involved with the Meigs County schools and local child care programs to provide more quality books for children.”
As part of the grant, Meigs Decatur Public Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill officials said are vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about
how the library can help foster early literacy and provide more quality books for the homes and classrooms.
With this grant, the library will raise the community’s awareness of what it has to offer. As COVID-19 restrictions allow, the library staff will take programs and library books into the classrooms and child care centers to offer books to enhance reading skills.
Anyone who is interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation planned for the last week of September can contact Luster at 423-334-3332, visit the library Facebook page or the library website at
MeigsCounty-DecaturPubliclibrary.com for more information.
