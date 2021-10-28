The Athens City Council has unanimously agreed to opt in to a nationwide settlement and a possible payout resulting from opioid litigation.
Two proposed nationwide settlement agreements have been reached that would resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — and one manufacturer — Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.
The proposed settlements require these companies to pay billions of dollars to abate the opioid epidemic. The settlements require the three distributors to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years and Janssen to pay up to $5 billion over no more than nine years, for a total of $26 billion. Of this amount, approximately $22.7 billion is earmarked for use by participating states and subdivisions to remediate and abate the impacts of the opioid crisis.
Athens opted in to this settlement with a 5-0 vote by the council last Tuesday. The council had previously agreed to allow 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump’s office to negotiate on the city’s behalf in these opioid settlements. That council decision was made regarding separate litigation against Purdue Pharma — the makers of OxyContin.
“We found out that the district attorney generals are not going to be able to represent communities such as ours,” explained City Manager C. Seth Sumner at the council’s October study session, prior to his two week suspension.
These settlements require that subdivisions take affirmative steps to “opt in” to the settlements. If a subdivision does not act, it will not receive any settlement funds and will not contribute to reaching the participation thresholds that will deliver the maximum amount of abatement funds to its state.
The deadline to indicate participation in the settlements is Jan. 2, 2022.
“It’s not saying that we are entitled to anything; there’s a possibility in the settlements that we could be entitled to some of those (payouts),” said Sumner.
The State of Tennessee has joined both settlements. Generally, the more subdivisions that participate, the greater the amount of funds allocated to that state and its participating subdivisions.
The settlement funds are first divided among the participating states according to a formula developed by the attorneys general that considers population and the severity of harm caused by the opioid epidemic in each participating state.
Each state’s share of the abatement funds is then further allocated within each state according to agreement between the state and its subdivisions, applicable state allocation legislation, or, in the absence of these, the default provisions in the agreements.
The settlements also contain injunctive relief provisions governing the opioid marketing, sale and distribution practices addressed in these lawsuits and require the distributors to implement additional safeguards to prevent diversion of prescription opioids.
