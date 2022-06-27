Unemployment rates for McMinn and Meigs counties increased for the month of May.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for the month of May for McMinn County was 3.8%, which is a 0.4% increase from the previous month’s rate of 3.4%.
Meigs County had a rate of 4% for the month of May which is a 0.4% increase from the previous rate of 3.6% in April.
Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated the increase was a little higher than he had expected.
“If we go back to May of 2019, which was the last normal May we have had, it showed a similar increase so I guess this isn’t altogether unprecedented,” Todd said. “Whether this is a cause for concern or not we will not know for a couple of months. If this trend continues then it would be cause for concern, but we will have to see.”
He noted that the rates are still exceptionally low, so seeing an increase probably isn’t detrimental.
“Meigs County is a little bit lower than where the county was in 2019 and McMinn is just a little higher,” Todd noted. “Overall they are still in pretty favorable rates.”
The labor force went down a little bit in Meigs County but it rose some in McMinn. The labor force measures the number of people currently either employed or seeking a job. An increase means more people who previously weren’t are now looking for employment.
“Meigs County’s increase primarily looks to be caused by people joining the labor force,” Todd noted. “For McMinn it looks like a combination of people joining the labor force and a reduction in employment.”
He predicted another increase for the month of June’s unemployment rates.
“We may see the rate go up next month due to schools being on their summer break,” he noted. “That tends to affect June numbers. I’d say we may see it go up by another half or 1%.”
While schools finish up for the year in May, it’s not until the June rates that the impact of non-year-round employees technically not being listed as employed shows up in the numbers. That number generally drops back down again when schools return to session in the fall.
The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for May was 3.4%, which was a 0.3% increase from the state’s previous rate of 3.1%.
That was a bigger increase than the nation saw, as the national rate grew from 3.3% to 3.4%.
Across the state, the rate didn’t lower in any county and it climbed in all 95. That leaves the rate at less than 5% in 93 counties and between 5% and 10% in two counties — 5.5% in Perry County and 5.1% in Bledsoe County.
Around the area, Bradley County increased its rate by 0.4% to 3.4%, Hamilton County rose 0.3% to a rate of 3%, Loudon County increased by 0.3% for a rate of 3.1%, Monroe County climbed 0.5% to a rate of 3.3%, Polk County jumped 0.4% to a rate of 3.6%, Rhea County hopped 0.5% to a rate of 4% and Roane County rose 0.5% for a rate of 3.6%.
