The City of Decatur is currently accepting applications for its annual Christmas parade.
The parade is currently scheduled to take place Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. with plans to follow their traditional parade route.
“Lineup will be at the Meigs County High School parking lot,” said Decatur City Recorder Laura Smith. “We do require pre-registrations for participants and those can be picked up and turned in here at the municipal building or people can request it by e-mailing me at laurasmith@decaturtn.net”
Registration to participate in the event is free, those who wish to drive in the parade must provide a valid driver’s license.
“We are very excited for this event,” Smith expressed. “It is always a fun time to start the Christmas season. We always have a lot of participation from both spectators and participants so this is just a good, small town event.”
According to Smith, this event will also be used as a way to finish the weekend of the Downtown Christmas event held by the Meigs-Decatur Chamber of Commerce.
“We don’t really keep track of numbers but this is a small town parade that usually has a few church floats, a lot of Christmas princesses and homecoming queens, a lot of fire trucks, Santa and more,” she noted. “It has a lot of good, small town participation.”
Registration for those interested in participating in the event will end on Friday, Dec. 2.
“We hope as many people as possible will come watch the parade and participate in it,” Smith said. “Because registration is required we do encourage people to go ahead and get those registrations in so they are not having to scramble at the last minute should they decide to participate. We want to make sure that we get everybody who wants to participate in the event be able to participate in it.”
For any additional information involving this event call 423-334-5716.
