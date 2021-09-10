Athens City Schools has achieved a Level 5 growth standard for the 2020-2021 Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS).
Students have faced challenges, such as virtual learning, since the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools to close down last year.
Schools have attempted to return as normal as possible since the start of the fall semester, however there are still some lingering precautions in place due to the virus still circulating throughout the world.
“In such a challenging year, to have this level of growth as a district is tremendous,” said ACS Director Robert Greene.
Along with a district-wide Level 5 composite, ACS also achieved Level 5 numeracy, literacy and numeracy, and EOC composites. Additionally, ACS had Level 3 growth in literacy.
“TVAAS measures student growth outcomes from one year to the next, compared to a student’s in-state peers,” stated a news release from ACS. “TVAAS helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students and make informed decisions about where to focus resources to ensure growth opportunities for all students. When TVAAS results are released, growth is determined on a scale of 1-5, with five being the highest level of improvement.”
Westside School attained Level 5 overall and numeracy composites. North City earned a Level 4 literacy composite as well as overall and school-wide numeracy composites of 3. Athens City Middle School earned Level 5 school-wide numeracy composite in addition to Level 3 school-wide and literacy composites.
“Athens City Schools also celebrates Westside School for being recognized as a Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education,” the release stated. “Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee.”
Reward schools are schools that are still improving overall student academic achievement and student growth for all students.
“This designation is evidence of the excellent, ongoing work of the Westside staff, students and parents,” said Melody Armstrong, supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction.
ACS offered a full year of in-person learning during the 2020-2021 year, however they faced challenges transitioning to virtual due to quarantines.
“Our students and teachers deserve high praise for these results, as their commitment and perseverance resulted in outstanding growth,” said Greene. “As we reflect on how our school system and community supported our students over the past year, we are overcome with pride.”
ACS is currently requiring students in grades 3-8 to wear a mask or face shield, however parents have an opt-out option available that they can sign.
“We have seen an increase (in cases) in our schools and we are all about keeping students safe,” Armstrong stated. “Parents can opt out of having their child wear a mask in school if they feel that it is necessary, but the requirement is currently going to run until Oct. 1.”
ACS will also continue to offer free COVID testing for students with parent permission and staff by school nurses, cleaning and disinfecting of rooms, buildings and buses, contact tracing, social distancing by grades, and hosting handwashing and sanitizing stations.
“What is important to us is that we keep students in school,” Armstrong expressed. “We know that in-person school is the most beneficial to kids.”
