The annual Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas will be held in Downtown Athens this coming Friday.
According to Athens Main Street Promotions Chairperson Stuart Mason, the event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
“We are pretty much going to do a full downtown closure for the event,” Mason said. “The entertainment will be centered around the Market Park Pavilion and the courthouse stairs.”
According to Mason, this year will feature the three dance troupes — Miss Lisa’s Dance Studio, Armfield Academy, and Inspiration Dance Studios — who have become a staple for the event.
“I think this event will be better than it was last year,” he expressed. “We are kind of creeping out of COVID a little, so we are looking forward to more people being out and about.”
Currently, they have roughly 40 vendors that will be setting up for the event that will mostly feature handmade crafts and foods.
“We were pushing for handmade stuff this go round,” he noted. “Our downtown shops are going to be open late as well. We think this will be larger than it has been for the last couple of years.”
Individual stores will be offering holiday deals and the Santa Shop Hop will return, allowing people to put their names in a drawing to receive $100 gift certificates.
The event will also feature the lighting of the Christmas tree that is planned to be held at 7:30 p.m.
“We are kind of going back to the old fashioned way where we don’t have extra things, but it is all about coming out and seeing the people that you haven’t seen in a while,” Mason expressed. “We just want to help people get into the holiday spirit.”
He believes the event will feel like it did “20 years ago” due to the limitations on their vendors of using homemade crafts.
“Everything was homemade, so just vendors like that and I hope that we will see a good turnout,” he stated. “Looking at the forecast for Friday it looks like it will be a little chilly but a chill in the air is always nice for Christmas ... We may have an elf or two and I’m pretty sure that Santa is going to be around most of the night that night.”
Mason expressed his thoughts on this being a “great” community effort to host.
“We don’t view Old Fashioned Christmas as a regional event, we put it on for the people in our community,” Mason said. “We are satisfied with it not being a huge event because this is the time of year for people who know each other to come out and visit with each other.”
