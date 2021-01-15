McMinn County 4-H is congratulating the winners of the County Poster Art Contest held recently.
Those winners are: 1st place — Paisley Burnsed; 2nd place — Lily Graves; 3rd place — Eli Sneed.
The contest this year was held in a virtual format. 4-H’ers were invited to create a poster art design that promoted 4-H.
They were then asked to e-mail in a photo of them holding their creation.
“We know that it took a lot of self-motivation to compete in this type of contest and we are so proud of all of those who entered,” stated a news release about the contest. “We would like to especially thank Farm Bureau Women for sponsoring this great contest.”
