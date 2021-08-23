EDITOR’S NOTE: Photos from these presentations can be found on today’s Community Life page on A7.
The Athens City Council recognized the accomplishments of some of its citizens last week.
During last Tuesday night’s meeting, the council presented proclamations in honor of the city’s representatives in the recent Soap Box Derby World Championships. The council also honored the contributions of the Purkey family and Purkey’s Office Supply with another proclamation.
On June 5, the City of Athens held its 26th Annual All-American Soap Box Derby, with 23 young people competing in the Stock, Super Stock and Super Kids divisions for the opportunity to represent Athens in the All-American World Championships in Akron, Ohio.
By winning the local race, 17-year-old Madison Woods earned the right to represent Athens at the 18th Annual National Super Kids Classic during the First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby, held from July 19-24 in Akron, Ohio. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Super Kids Classic was not held and Woods was unable to race at the world championships.
According to the proclamation, “Madison, having previously raced and trophied in Akron, has brought national acclaim to Athens with her racing skills and enthusiasm for racing.”
Driving a car sponsored locally by A&J Body Shop of Athens, 15-year-old Zeke Hembree won the 2021 Athens Super Stock Car Race. Hembree also won the local Stock Division in 2018, making him one of very few racers to win both the Athens Stock and Super Stock titles.
Because he won the local race, Hembree earned the right to represent Athens at the world championships. On July 22, Hembree, participated in the AAA Local Challenge — a lane-swap, wheel-swap, and time differential mid-week race for local champions. Hembree was beaten to the finish line by just 138 thousandths of a second.
On July 24, Hembree participated in one of the closest races of the day when he was beaten to the finish line by 18 thousandths and 53 thousandths of a second, respectively, by the top two finishers, which ended Hembree’s day of racing.
According to the proclamation, “Zeke, competing with more than 260 racers from across the United States, was a model ambassador for the City of Athens, the state of Tennessee, and the paraplegic community, as he carried out his duties as Soap Box Derby Champion, bringing worldwide attention to Athens, as the event was covered by major media outlets.”
Driving a car sponsored locally by the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA and Athens Insurance, eight-year-old Juliette Couch won the 2021 Athens Stock Car Race. She competed in one of the original cars in the inaugural Athens race in 1995 built by North City School students as a STEM project.
By winning the local race, Couch earned the right to represent Athens at the world championships. On July 22 during the AAA Local Challenge, Couch was narrowly defeated by 253 thousandths of a second.
On July 24 racing in the first round, Couch won the heat by 51 thousandths of a second. The win advanced her to the second round and to one of the top 19 cars in the world.
Racing in the second round for a chance to win a trophy, Couch was defeated by the eventual third-place finisher of the Stock division by 167 thousandths of a second, ending her day of racing.
According to the proclamation, “Juliette, competing with more than 260 racers from across the United States, was a model ambassador for the City of Athens and the state of Tennessee, as she carried out her duties as Soap Box Derby Champion, bringing worldwide attention to Athens, as the racing was covered by major media outlets.”
Later, Mayor Bo Perkinson called David and Mary Jane Purkey to the podium to honor their family and business.
The proclamation began: “the City of Athens is dependent upon and grateful for the hard work and dedication of the many small business owners that support the local economy while filling various needs in the community … Purkey’s Office Supply was one such small business that served this community by providing local companies and organizations with tools they needed to remain productive through two generations of ownership since its founding by Dewey Purkey in 1972.”
Over about 50 years, Dewey and his son, David, expanded the business, which grew through several locations before settling in a building that stretches from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue by the time of David’s retirement this year.
David and Mary Jane are also active in the community, including their support of the McMinn County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, which holds special significance to the couple as they are both cancer survivors.
The proclamation also noted that the couple’s son, Nick, is a detective with the Athens Police Department and their daughter, Laura Kyker, works in human resources at Starr Regional Medical Center.
