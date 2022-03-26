The Niota Depot will play host to the Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
This event has been held in the community for several years and has been hosted in a variety of locations, starting at the VFW building in Athens before moving to the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum and then the McMinn Senior Activity Center before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it in 2020.
However, it resumed last year at the Niota Depot and it will continue there Tuesday.
“They loved the way the train depot looked so much that they requested that we host it there again,” said McMinn County Veterans Service Officer Susan Peglow. “It is a well-received event and the reason being is that these veterans didn’t get their welcome home. It is so important that they are recognized because they didn’t get the welcome home they deserved.”
Peglow noted they plan to have guest speakers, Tennessee Wesleyan University will play patriotic songs and they will have a POW-MIA table display as well.
“We will serve a lunch afterwards, which a lot of people have donated to us,” she noted. “The food will be provided by Buddy’s Bar-B-Q.”
The VFW and the American Legion will have tables set up during the event as well.
“This is well received event and the veterans love it,” she expressed. “We always have a celebratory toast that is non-alcoholic as well. These people are amazing and the stories they have to tell ... The reason that all of our Gulf War veterans got welcomed home and treated like heroes is because of the Vietnam veterans, so they need to be recognized.”
The program will also feature recognition for Korean War veterans and World War 2 veterans.
“Each generation builds on the shoulders of the generation before,” Peglow said. “This event is a big deal and it is probably my favorite event to host. These veterans are what make this job so wonderful, so I am very excited.”
She believes this event allows her the chance to give a “heartfelt thank you” to the veterans who served in Vietnam.
“I help them here and I do anything I can in order to help my veterans,” Peglow expressed. “This is my one chance to make them feel special and they are special to me. They are important people, they make this nation so great.”
Peglow invited all of the veterans and their families out to the event.
“They need to be honored and I want to thank them,” she said. “One day cannot make up for all the bad they encountered and I cannot make up for some bad thing that somebody said or did. Not everybody thinks like those people do and not everyone back then thought like those people thought, so I want them to know that they are important and that the people of their nation never turned their back on them.”
