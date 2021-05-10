MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will hold a policy meeting/workshop on Thursday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m., at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence, followed at 5:30 p.m. by a regular session meeting.
ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, May 10, at 4:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.
City Council will hold a study session on Monday, May 10, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Carnegie Library Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 10, at 5 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public. Call the library at 423-263-9475 with any questions.
Board of Education will meet on Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet on Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.
DECATUR
The following meetings will be held at the Decatur Municipal Building on Tuesday, May 11: 6 p.m. — Decatur Municipal Planning Commission; 6:30 p.m. — Meigs County-Decatur Joint Economic and Community Development Board; and 7 p.m. — Decatur Board of Aldermen
