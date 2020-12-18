The 16th Annual Etowah Community Christmas Concert will be virtual this year, featuring the Etowah Town Band and several instrumental ensembles.
Sponsored by the Thursday Music Study Club and the Etowah Chamber of Commerce, this event will include a variety of Christmas songs, such as “O Holy Night!,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Gesú Bambino,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Blue Christmas,” and “Sleigh Ride,” which has become the annual concert’s traditional finale.
The concert will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. on First Baptist Church of Etowah’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/firstbaptistetowah
For those who can’t watch the premier, they can tune in later and watch at any time.
“An undertaking of this magnitude during these unusual times was a joint effort of many people,” said Beth Bush, Music Club and concert committee member. “We could not have done this without the expertise of the audio/visual team at First Baptist. The Town Band and instrumentalists recorded the segments during several sessions, then the segments were pieced together to form the concert. We enjoyed the recording sessions — it was like being in show business!”
Even with COVID-19 affecting many areas of people’s lives this year, Bush said it was important to have the concert in some way.
“The Etowah Community Christmas Concert has been a vital part of our holiday celebration for many years and we couldn’t let this year pass without the opportunity to share this holiday experience,” said Bush. “Although it will be in a different format this year, it is still filled with the same spirit of the season.”
