The McMinn Senior Activity Center has announced that the organization has received a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission to continue the Creative Aging Art Series that began at the center several years ago.
This new branch of the arts series, called “Artful Living,” is designed to encourage seniors in McMinn County to participate in the arts through several different ways.
Participating in the arts by senior citizens has many benefits, however during a pandemic seniors have more limited options and the opportunity to take part in the arts programming is even less. Participating in and enjoying artistic endeavors — even if someone is not necessarily creatively inclined — can have a positive impact on health by creating a sense of purpose and keeping the mind busy. To help fill this void, the McMinn Senior Activity Center is offering three options to participate in the arts that suits them the best.
The first option is the continuation of the weekly art classes that take place at the center every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Center officials will offer classes in pottery, card making, jewelry making, water coloring painting and several other art genres.
Seniors who chose to shelter at home will be offered bi-weekly classes with a “Take Home Hit” containing supplies and instructions that will be made available, for free, for pick up at the center. The class will be livestreamed so that they can gain the benefit of interacting with others in the class.
The livestream will also be recorded and added to the center’s YouTube channel with a supply list so people can participate anytime.
Seniors who are homebound due to health reasons will be offered a monthly “At Home Kit” through the Meals on Wheels program that is administered by the center. Each “At Home Kit” will contain the materials and instructions and will be delivered once a month to each household.
Anyone in the community 50 and up is invited to these classes. All supplies and instruction for the classes will be free to senior citizens.
Interested parties can call the center at 423-745-6830 if they have any questions about the “Artful Aging” arts classes or about any other program at the center.
