Calhoun United Methodist Church recently began its third century of providing Christian service to the Calhoun community.
This event will be celebrated on Sunday, May 1, 2022 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The celebration, originally scheduled for 2019 during the Bicentennial Commemoration of the Town of Calhoun and the founding of McMinn County, was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Since then additional information has come to light, documenting an even earlier beginning of the church than previously known.
McMinn County and the town of Calhoun were established in 1819, but historical records document that Methodists were already worshipping in Calhoun in a log building erected in 1815.
In 1825 the log structure was replaced with a frame building which was repaired in 1843. This building was destroyed during the Civil War in 1863 and a new, larger building was constructed in 1875 and remodeled in 1896.
This building was renovated in 1928 with the addition of a front porch with steps, two entrance doors and the enclosure of the bell tower. Sunday school rooms were built in 1932 and a basement was added 15 years later in 1947.
During the 1950s membership increased with the arrival of Bowater Southern paper Corporation and plans were formulated to relocate to a new site on Highway 163. First a parsonage was built in 1958, then a pledge campaign began to purchase property for a new church building. The property note was paid off in 1959 and, in 1962, plans were unveiled for the new church building and construction started soon after.
On Oct. 28, 1962 the cornerstone was laid for the new church and the congregation moved into the new building on April 7, 1963. Members gathered at the old church on Church Street and began a procession to the new church, carrying various items of worship to be placed in the new church. The new building provided a sanctuary with seating capacity of 250, a fellowship hall, office, kitchen and 17 classrooms. The formal dedication of the new church building was held on Nov. 14, 1971 when all indebtedness was paid off.
Since 1963 various improvements to the church have taken place, including the addition of a new steeple and church playground in 1977, various sanctuary modifications including a new organ and sound chamber in 1991, additional property was purchased for future expansion during the 1990s, the parsonage was renovated in 1998, a church garden was established in 1999, a Verdin carillon was added to the church steeple in 2000, stained glass windows were installed in 2004 and an LED electronic sign was installed in 2012 and replaced in 2022.
Calhoun United Methodist Church has an active history of providing Sunday school, many women’s organizations providing Christian service, and an active men’s group.
The youth group has been active in mission work in Jamaica, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia. The Calhoun church has a rich scouting tradition since the 1950s, receiving numerous awards and honors and has achieved an accomplishment of having 50 Eagle Scouts attain that rank during the 35-year church sponsorship.
The church established a food pantry in 2000 which now serves three counties and 85 families.
At the May 1 celebration, a new history book of Calhoun United Methodist Church will be available. This 200-page book incorporates the original history of the church written by Richard Edwards in 1995 with many new pictures and historic accounts of the 200+ year history of the church.
The book includes the history of McMinn County and Calhoun, the church and the Civil War, the historic burials in the cemetery, former ministers, a special section about veterans, church memorials and recollections from many current and former members.
Laura Bryan Spann authored the new book and it will be available for a $5 donation.
The sermon for the day will be delivered by Holston Conference United Methodist Bishop the Rev. Dr. Debra Wallace-Padgett. The public, including former members and attendees, is invited to this special service which begins at 10:30 a.m. Those who have been a part of the history of the church will be recognized on this day, including former pastors who will share their recollections.
Many old photos and church artifacts representing the 200+ year history of the church will be on view this day. Lunch will be served to all attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.