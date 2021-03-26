A Decatur woman was killed earlier this week in a wreck on Interstate 75.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Surlina Eaton, 49, of Decatur, died Monday afternoon when the vehicle she was the passenger in left the roadway and struck a tree.
According to the THP report, at around 12:45 p.m., a man was driving a 2006 Honda Civic on I-75 northbound around mile marker 57.4 when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, ran across a separate lane of traffic and left the right side of the roadway.
Once leaving the road, the vehicle headed into a tree line and struck one of the trees.
The man was reportedly injured in the crash and Surlina Eaton, the passenger, was killed.
Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.