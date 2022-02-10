The City of Athens is preparing to get one step closer to a new facility for firefighters to train in.
During Monday night’s Athens City Council study session, City Manager C. Seth Sumner brought up the potential purchase of a “Division Chief” model tower as part of the Athens Fire Training Facility project.
The cost of the tower would be $371,732 plus the fee to deliver it and then the construction would need to be bid out.
“This was already discussed and talked about last year when we set the budget,” he said. “This was one of our big capital improvement items.”
The estimated cost for completion of the tower is $619,393.38, but that’s dependent on various factors.
The tower would fall under American Rescue Plan Act qualifications, so $600,000 of it could be paid through that, it was noted.
Sumner said the plan is to have the tower and overall facility at the property on Redfern Drive.
“We have a large enough space there and it already has a building,” Sumner said, adding that the building would need to be renovated.
Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth said that Cleveland has a similar type tower, but that this one would provide more versatility for the department.
“It’s similar to the one we went to Cleveland and saw,” he said. “It’s a slight bit bigger than that one to offer a few more things. If it goes up and, 10 years down the road, we decide we need to add another burn room to this thing, there’s options to do that. We can change up the floor plan of this one.”
The tower stands at 36 feet tall, 36 feet wide and 16 feet wide with seven rooms that feature “movable, slidable and lockable partitions.”
There is both a tower and a residential section and the warehouse that already sits on the property could serve several purposes, including classrooms.
There is the potential of working with McMinn County government and Cleveland State Community College in regard to this site, Sumner said. He noted that he understands Cleveland State is looking into training that would connect with this purpose.
“Cleveland State is in the process of applying for grants for a pad and vehicles for CDL (commercial driver’s license) training,” he said, adding that would keep firefighters and other city officials from having to drive to Chattanooga for CDL training.
Nothing was reported as set in stone with either entity during Monday night’s meeting, though.
Mayor Bo Perkinson said he likes the idea of both the tower and working with other local entities.
“I really think this is a great opportunity to work with the county (and CSCC) on this training facility and the CDL piece,” he said. “Incorporating all that into one site, I think, is a great opportunity. The site is so easily accessible, too.”
He added that he sees positives in these types of cooperative efforts, should the other organizations join in the effort.
“I think the citizenry likes the idea of government working together and this could be right up at the top,” he noted.
Council Member Jordan Curtis added that he’s impressed by the work that’s gone in to this facility.
“I appreciate all the thought behind leveraging every possible use of this building,” he said.
No decision was made Monday night since it was a study session.
The council’s next regular meeting is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
